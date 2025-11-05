Big Relief For Travellers: DGCA May Allow Free Flight Cancellations Within 2 Days Of Booking

The DGCA has proposed new rules for air travelers. According to this, you can cancel or change your flight ticket's travel date without any extra charges within 48 hours of booking.

Air travelers are set for a big win with new DGCA rules. You can cancel or change flight dates for free within 48 hours of booking, giving you more flexibility. Public feedback is open until Nov 30.

Travelers get a 48-hour 'look-in' period for free cancellations. Fix name errors for free within 24 hours. Get refunds for medical emergencies. Airlines are responsible for all refunds.

When changing dates, you only pay the fare difference if the new ticket is pricier. This offer applies if the flight is 5+ days away (domestic) or 15+ days away (international).

Currently, airlines charge high cancellation fees and delay refunds. The new rules aim to fix this, letting passengers book without worry. It's a great change for Indian travelers.