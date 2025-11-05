Who Is Kashish Aggarwal? The Woman Behind Shehbaz Badesha's Bigg Boss 19 Confession

During Bigg Boss 19's live broadcast, Shehbaz discussed his personal life and disclosed that he had a partner outside the house. He not only mentioned her name, Kashish, but also stated, "I miss her today."

Kashish is classified as an influencer, having around 7,000 Instagram followers. Her Instagram bio apparently includes the phrases "Har Har Mahadev" and "Proud vegetarian". She supposedly wrote an emotional statement on Instagram before Shehbaz entered the Bigg Boss 19 house, along with a photo of herself and Shehbaz.

The post's caption says, "They say the Bigg Boss house changes people-I know you'll just be your authentic, amazing self." The world is ready to fall for your genuineness. I miss you already! "Grab that trophy!"

How Kashish responded to Shehbaz's confession. Following Shehbaz's disclosure, online users instantly looked for information about his lover, Kashish. Kashish Aggarwal, on the other hand, hinted to a romantic involvement with Shehbaz. An Instagram user named @lifeofanchal uploaded a video about Shehbaz and Kashish's relationship, to which Kashish responded gently with a heart emoji.

Farrhana Bhatt said that Shehbaz gave money to his girlfriend. In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 19, Shehbaz Badesha and Farrhana Bhatt had a verbal spat.

In the same episode, Farrhana made a personal jab at Shehbaz, saying, "You are the one who spends money on ladies. Didn't you mention that you paid money to your lover three months before joining Bigg Boss?"