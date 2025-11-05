Endometriosis Treatment Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report, “Global Endometriosis Treatment Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034.” According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 2.01 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 5.73 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.37%.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the global endometriosis treatment market is driven by the rising prevalence of endometriosis among women of reproductive age, increased awareness regarding early diagnosis and management, and advancements in hormonal and non-hormonal therapeutic options that offer better symptom control and improved quality of life. However, the market growth is restrained by the high cost of advanced treatments, the limited efficacy of existing drugs in severe cases, and potential side effects associated with long-term hormonal therapy, which reduce patient adherence. On the other hand, significant opportunities lie in the development of novel non-hormonal drugs with fewer side effects, increasing research on personalized and regenerative treatment approaches, and expanding healthcare access in emerging markets, which are expected to drive future growth in the endometriosis treatment landscape.

Market Highlights



Drug Type: The non-hormonal therapy segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 13.67% during the forecast period.

Route of Administration: The oral route of administration dominated the market in 2025, with a revenue share of 57.89%.

Distribution Channel: The hospital pharmacy segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 48.94% in 2025. Regional Insights: North America dominates the market with a 44.17% share, driven by the high prevalence of endometriosis, well-established healthcare infrastructure, strong presence of key pharmaceutical players, and increased adoption of advanced hormonal and non-hormonal therapies.

Competitive Players

AbbVie Inc.Bayer AGPfizer Inc.Myovant Sciences Ltd.TerSera Therapeutics LLCASKA Pharmaceutical Co., LtdTakeda Pharmaceutical Company LimitedFerringMerck & Co., Inc.Gedeon Richter PlcSanofiTeva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.Astellas Pharma Inc.Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.ObsEva SAJohnson & JohnsonEli Lilly and CompanyLupin LimitedSun Pharmaceutical Industries LimitedBeijing Biote Pharmaceutical Co., LtdOthers Recent Developments

Segmentation

By Drug Type (2026-2034)Hormonal TherapyGonadotropin-Releasing Hormone (GnRH) AgonistsOral ContraceptivesProgestinsDanazolNon-Hormonal TherapyNSAIDsAnalgesicsBy Route of Administration (2026-2034)OralInjectablesNasalOthers (e.g., implants, transdermal patches)By Distribution Channel (2026-2034)Hospital pharmacyRetail pharmacyOthers