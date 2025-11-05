403
Putin orders to develop strategy for mining rare-earth metals
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has directed the government to develop a comprehensive, long-term strategy for the extraction and production of rare-earth minerals, according to a directive published on the Kremlin website on Tuesday.
The order requires the cabinet to approve a detailed “roadmap” for the sector by December. Rare-earth metals are critical components in a wide range of modern technologies, from smartphones to advanced weapons systems.
Putin has emphasized the strategic importance of the industry for Russia’s global competitiveness and long-term economic growth. Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum last month, he highlighted the need to strengthen domestic demand and implement advanced processing technologies.
Russia reportedly holds around 658 million tons of rare metals, including 28.5 million tons of 15 key rare-earth elements, according to the Natural Resources Ministry. Officials say these reserves are sufficient to meet domestic economic needs and secure long-term supply.
Global interest in rare-earth minerals has grown amid ongoing trade tensions between Washington and Beijing. China, the world’s largest producer, has limited exports in response to U.S. tariffs, causing disruptions for high-tech and automotive industries worldwide.
U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed interest in Russia’s “huge reserves” of these minerals, while Putin has indicated openness to collaboration with foreign partners, including the United States. Kremlin aide Kirill Dmitriev confirmed that discussions on joint Russia-U.S. projects are ongoing, describing them as a key aspect of bilateral cooperation.
The White House has been actively seeking reliable sources of rare-earth minerals. In May, Washington and Kyiv signed an agreement on the joint extraction of Ukrainian natural resources, providing the U.S. with preferential access. However, much of Ukraine’s mineral wealth lies in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which Russia claims following their 2022 annexation votes.
