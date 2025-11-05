403
UN Reports Dramatic Escalation in Sudan's North Darfur Violence
(MENAFN) Warfare has escalated dramatically in Sudan's North Darfur region after the Rapid Support Forces captured El Fasher, the state capital, UN humanitarian officials reported Tuesday.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) documented numerous aerial bombardments and unmanned aircraft attacks throughout El Fasher, Tina, and Wana Mountain territories on Sunday.
While area residents reported noncombatant fatalities, OCHA stated it could not confirm casualty figures given restricted entry to conflict zones and communication challenges with populations in strike-affected regions.
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus denounced ongoing assaults on medical facilities Monday after the Kernoi Pediatric and Maternity Hospital in North Darfur sustained a strike that claimed at least four lives and wounded three others. He said that such attacks on healthcare must stop everywhere.
Despite treacherous conditions, the United Nations and allied organizations persist in distributing emergency aid where entry is feasible, OCHA confirmed.
The agency noted expansion of nutrition therapy and vitamin distribution initiatives, alongside continued mobile health clinic operations providing safe childbirth services and urgent care for expectant mothers.
In Sudan's Kordofan territory, security conditions are deteriorating further, OCHA indicated. Regional informants reported a Monday assault on mourners at a funeral ceremony in El Obeid, North Kordofan's capital, resulting in no fewer than 40 civilian deaths and dozens wounded.
"Once again, OCHA calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and for all parties to protect civilians and respect international humanitarian law," the office stated.
