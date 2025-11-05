Turkmenistan And Austria Discuss Expanding Economic Co-Op At Business Roundtable
Discussions centered on expanding trade and investment cooperation, with participants exploring new opportunities for joint ventures in industry, energy, and infrastructure.
Following the plenary session, B2B meetings were held, allowing entrepreneurs from both countries to exchange contacts and discuss potential partnership projects.
The event was aimed at deepening business relations and attracting Austrian investment into Turkmenistan's economy.
To note, Turkmenistan's upper-middle-income economy relies on exports and government revenue from its enormous natural gas reserves. The state controls the economy, but it is diversifying by investing in infrastructure and strengthening the private sector. Turkmenistan is a desert with extensive irrigated crops and abundant gas and oil. Fourth in the world for natural gas reserves in 2020. Turkmenistan's main crops are cotton, which is exported, and wheat, which is used domestically. Turkmenistan ranks among the top 10 cotton producers.
