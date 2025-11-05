403
Trump Nominates Jared Isaacman for NASA Administrator Again
(MENAFN) Donald Trump has put forward billionaire space traveler Jared Isaacman for a second time to helm NASA, the U.S. President disclosed Tuesday.
The commander-in-chief pointed to the nominee's credentials in a Truth Social post, stating: "Jared's passion for Space, astronaut experience, and dedication to pushing the boundaries of exploration, unlocking the mysteries of the universe, and advancing the new Space economy, make him ideally suited to lead NASA into a bold new Era."
This marks Isaacman's second shot at the top space agency position. Trump first tapped him this past December, only to pull the nomination five months later. The May withdrawal stemmed from questions surrounding Isaacman's financial contributions to Democratic candidates and his relationship with SpaceX chief Elon Musk, who departed the White House mere days before the nomination was rescinded.
Isaacman has signaled his acceptance of the renewed appointment, pledging to spearhead NASA's upcoming chapter of crewed spaceflight operations, encompassing lunar missions and exploration beyond Earth's natural satellite.
Senate approval remains the final hurdle for the nomination to take effect.
