Kuwait Oil Drop USD 1.28 Tues. To USD 66.11 Pb - KPC

2025-11-05 01:06:30
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil dropped USD 1.28 during Tuesday's trading to reach USD 66.11 per barrel compared with USD 67.39 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Wednesday.
Brent futures lost 45 cents to USD 64.44 pb and West Texas Intermediate dropped 49 cents to USD 60.56 pb. (end)
