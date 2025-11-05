403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Guinea Bissa’’s Minister of Natural Resources Joins MSGBC 2025 Amid Energy, Mineral Expansion
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) DAKAR, Senegal, November 4, 2025/ -- Malam Sambu, Minister of Natural Resources of GuineaBissau, has been confirmed as a speaker at the MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2025 Conference and Exhibition - taking place 810 December 2025 in Dakar, Senegal. Minister Sambu’s participation comes as the country expands energy, power and mining projects and is expected to unlock new opportunities for regional collaboratio .
Given its strategic proximity, Guinea-Bissau holds significant potential for hydrocarbon development. The country lies within the MSGBC Basin, where the Bissau segment alone is estimated to contain over 1.1 billion barrels of potential oil reserves. Currently, Dubai-based oil company Apus Energy is conducting offshore exploration activities in Guinea-Bissau. In September 2024, Apus drilled the Atum1X well — the count’y’s first offshore test in nearly two deca—es — with an estimated 314 million barrels of recoverable oil pote t al.
Apus Energy entered GuineaBissau’s upstream sector by acquiring a 100% stake in the Sinapa (Block 2) and Esperçnça (Blocks 4A and 5A) licenses from Spanish oil and gas company Petronor. Together, the licenses span 4,962²km² and feature two principal prospe–ts – Atum and An–hova – with a combined estimated 467 million barrels of unrisked prospective resources. Ongoing drilling is expected to improve geological understanding of the’country’s offshore basins, supporting future development oppo unities.
In a further boost for’the country’s hydrocarbon landscape, GuineaBissau has advanced strategic partnerships with global counterparts. In 2024, the country deepened its cooperation with Russia in the fields of oil exploration and bauxite mining, signaling a drive to enhance its resource base and build local capacity in core resource sectors. The country is also advancing policy work in the oil and gas segment, having begun to develop a cooperation framework with Azerbaijan to explore upstream potential.
In addition to hydrocarbons, GuineaBissau is expanding regional power integration. The country recently joined a sub-regional electricity network, establishing a connection with Senegal, The Gambia and Guinea-Conakry. Coordinated by the Organization pour la mise en valeur du fleuve Gambie, the integration addresses chronic power shortages by allowing GuineaBissau to draw up to 80 MW from the regional grid. The network is primarily supplied by the 240 MW Kaléta hydroelectric plant
Minister Sa’bu’s participation at the upcoming MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2025 conference builds on these milestones to deepen both regional ties and global partnerships. His participation reflects Guinea-B’ssau’s commitment to working with its neighbors to advance energy and mining projects, paving the way for new deals to be gned.
“Guinea-Bissau is a country rich in energy an– minerals – resources which are largely under-developed’ The country’s willingness to work with regional partners and drive to attract foreign investment is expected to unlock a wealth of investment opportunities.’Minister Sambu’s participation at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2025 offers investors a unique opportunity to gain first-hand insight i’to Guinea-Bissau’s emerging resource and”energy strategies,” said Sandra Jeque, Project Director, En gy Capital & Power.
Given its strategic proximity, Guinea-Bissau holds significant potential for hydrocarbon development. The country lies within the MSGBC Basin, where the Bissau segment alone is estimated to contain over 1.1 billion barrels of potential oil reserves. Currently, Dubai-based oil company Apus Energy is conducting offshore exploration activities in Guinea-Bissau. In September 2024, Apus drilled the Atum1X well — the count’y’s first offshore test in nearly two deca—es — with an estimated 314 million barrels of recoverable oil pote t al.
Apus Energy entered GuineaBissau’s upstream sector by acquiring a 100% stake in the Sinapa (Block 2) and Esperçnça (Blocks 4A and 5A) licenses from Spanish oil and gas company Petronor. Together, the licenses span 4,962²km² and feature two principal prospe–ts – Atum and An–hova – with a combined estimated 467 million barrels of unrisked prospective resources. Ongoing drilling is expected to improve geological understanding of the’country’s offshore basins, supporting future development oppo unities.
In a further boost for’the country’s hydrocarbon landscape, GuineaBissau has advanced strategic partnerships with global counterparts. In 2024, the country deepened its cooperation with Russia in the fields of oil exploration and bauxite mining, signaling a drive to enhance its resource base and build local capacity in core resource sectors. The country is also advancing policy work in the oil and gas segment, having begun to develop a cooperation framework with Azerbaijan to explore upstream potential.
In addition to hydrocarbons, GuineaBissau is expanding regional power integration. The country recently joined a sub-regional electricity network, establishing a connection with Senegal, The Gambia and Guinea-Conakry. Coordinated by the Organization pour la mise en valeur du fleuve Gambie, the integration addresses chronic power shortages by allowing GuineaBissau to draw up to 80 MW from the regional grid. The network is primarily supplied by the 240 MW Kaléta hydroelectric plant
Minister Sa’bu’s participation at the upcoming MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2025 conference builds on these milestones to deepen both regional ties and global partnerships. His participation reflects Guinea-B’ssau’s commitment to working with its neighbors to advance energy and mining projects, paving the way for new deals to be gned.
“Guinea-Bissau is a country rich in energy an– minerals – resources which are largely under-developed’ The country’s willingness to work with regional partners and drive to attract foreign investment is expected to unlock a wealth of investment opportunities.’Minister Sambu’s participation at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2025 offers investors a unique opportunity to gain first-hand insight i’to Guinea-Bissau’s emerging resource and”energy strategies,” said Sandra Jeque, Project Director, En gy Capital & Power.
News.Africa-Wire
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment