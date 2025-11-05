403
ITALY SECURES THIRD PLACE AMONG THE UAE’S TOP JEWELLERY EXPORTERS
(MENAFN- Grace & Garbo) Dubai, UAE – Italy continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in the jewellery and gemstone sector, with exports to the UAE reaching €836.9 million in the first seven months of 2025. Holding a 7.9% market share, Italy ranks as the third-largest jewellery exporter to the Emirates. This 13.72% year-on-year growth reflects rising regional demand for Italian-made creations renowned for artistry, innovation and design excellence.
Italy will showcase this success at Jewellery, Gem & Technology in Dubai (JGTD) 2025, taking place from 11–13 November at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City. The Italian Pavilion, organised by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) in collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will feature 30 leading jewellers, innovators and technology specialists. Visitors can explore advanced manufacturing techniques, sustainable innovations as well as contemporary design. A dedicated Italian Jewellery Lounge will also facilitate networking with regional buyers, investors and partners.
"Italy’s participation in JGTD Dubai emphasises the strength of our bilateral trade relations and our shared commitment to craftsmanship, innovation and distinction. Italian companies bring a heritage of design and manufacturing that complements the UAE’s status as a global hub for luxury and creativity", said Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE.
The UAE remains a key gateway for international jewellery trade, supported by robust consumer demand, tax-free shopping and a thriving tourism sector. According to the World Gold Council, the country ranks fifth globally in gold jewellery demand, reaching nearly 40 tonnes in Q2 2024. This positions Dubai as a strategic launchpad for Italian brands expanding across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.
"The Italian jewellery and gemstone sector is renowned worldwide for its quality, innovation and design leadership. The UAE has consistently served as a prime destination for our jewellery exports, which have long been our leading category in this market. JGTD provides an ideal platform for Italian companies to present their expertise, connect with partners and reinforce Italy’s reputation as a trusted, forward-looking trade partner in one of the world’s most dynamic luxury markets,” said Valerio Soldani, Trade Commissioner, Italian Trade Agency in the UAE.
