Japan Records 20,703 Welfare Applications in August
(MENAFN) Japan recorded 20,703 welfare applications in August, marking a 3.1% decline from the same month last year, according to data released Wednesday by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.
Although the figure fell year-on-year, it still represented the third-highest August total in the past decade, underscoring the continued financial pressures facing low-income families amid persistent inflation.
The report showed that 16,723 new households were approved for welfare benefits in August, a 7.3% drop compared with a year earlier. The total number of households receiving welfare stood at 1,645,123, reflecting a 0.4% decrease.
The ministry stated it will keep a close watch on welfare trends and work to deliver timely support to those requiring assistance.
