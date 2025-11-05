403
Democratic candidate Mamdani wins NYC mayoral race
(MENAFN) Democrat Zohran Mamdani has secured a groundbreaking victory in New York City’s mayoral election, becoming the first Muslim and South Asian individual to assume the city’s top office, according to projections from reports.
The 34-year-old candidate triumphed over Independent contender and former state governor Andrew Cuomo, as well as Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, marking a milestone moment for the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.
During an election night event, Cuomo congratulated Mamdani, saying, "tonight was their night, and as they start to transition to government, we will all help any way we can." He added, "We will unite for New York City, because we love New York City, and from the bottom of my heart, I thank each and every one of you."
Mamdani is scheduled to address his supporters in Brooklyn later in the evening, as stated by reports.
A self-described democratic socialist, Mamdani centered his campaign on tackling the city’s affordability crisis and strengthening public services. His platform includes initiatives such as free public bus service, universal childcare, government-operated grocery stores, rent-stabilized housing, and a plan to raise the minimum wage to $30 an hour by 2030 — nearly double the current rate of $16.50.
According to Mamdani, these programs would be financed by increasing the corporate tax rate to 11.5%, matching neighboring New Jersey’s rate, and imposing a 2% income tax on individuals earning more than $1 million annually.
He also vowed to direct the New York Police Department to detain Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he were to visit the city, citing the International Criminal Court’s warrant against Netanyahu over alleged war crimes in Gaza.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) celebrated Mamdani’s victory as a major moment for Muslim Americans, describing it as a "historic turning point."
"Mayor-Elect Mamdani’s ability to win while openly advocating for Palestinian human rights and experiencing a barrage of anti-Muslim hate also marks a historic rebuke of both Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian racism in politics," CAIR said in a statement.
The group further noted, "We commend the college students and other young people in New York City who, just one year after being smeared and brutalized for protesting the genocide in Gaza, helped elect a mayor who vocally opposes that genocide and supports the right to peaceful protest."
