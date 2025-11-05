Český Krumlov, Czechia To Shine Bright This Winter With Family-Friendly Illuminations Festival

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)– The UNESCO-listed town of Český Krumlov, located in South Bohemia in the heart of Czechia, is set to captivate visitors this winter with the launch of its Winter Illuminations Festival. Running from, the festival promises to transform the historic town into a magical winter wonderland.

This seasonal celebration offers GCC travellers an extraordinary opportunity to immerse themselves in Czech culture through light, art, and storytelling – all within a family-friendly and culturally inclusive environment.

The Winter Illuminations Festival will feature, where the town's historic streets, castle grounds, and riverside paths will be adorned with artistic light installations and interactive displays. Visitors can join guided evening tours that combine local folklore with modern visual art.

Adding to the charm,will take place weekly in open-air settings, showcasing Czech music, dance, and theatrical storytelling curated for audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

Families can look forward to, offering hands-on workshops such as lantern-making, light painting, and storytelling sessions in English and Arabic, ensuring an engaging experience for younger visitors.

Český Krumlov is easily accessible via scenic road transfers from Prague, approximately 2.5 hours away. Private transport options are available for families and groups, making the journey convenient and enjoyable.

Český Krumlov is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, renowned for its medieval charm, riverside beauty, and vibrant cultural scene. The Winter Illuminations Festival is part of the town's initiative to welcome international visitors with immersive, respectful, and memorable experiences.