Katalyst Releases New Catering Feature Without Needing Any New Hardware

Unlike traditional restaurant tech systems that require installations, training, or operational downtime, the Katalyst Catering Module runs independently.

According to Dan Roland, Katalyst Co-Founder and CEO, this latest iteration enables restaurants to deploy and manage high-margin catering programs - without needing any new hardware or major system overhaul.

This latest feature is a significant expansion of Katalyst's core philosophy: helping restaurants generate recurring revenue streams through off-premise services like corporate catering, online ordering, and gift card sales. The Catering Module allows restaurants to create a digital catering storefront and manage multiple other orders, invoicing, payment, delivery services, and customer communication.

And this can all be done through a streamlined browser-based interface.

What's more, Katalyst's Zero-Commission structure ensures there are minimal upfront risks for the restaurants that use their system. Unlike competitors that take commissions on every catering order and withhold payment until fulfillment, Katalyst doesn't charge fees or penalties. Payments flow directly to the restaurant, creating a virtually risk-free system.

This means owners avoid the cash flow gaps and profit hits that often come with third-party platforms.

"This update is meant to eliminate every excuse," Roland says. "With our new catering system, a restaurant can launch catering services in less than a day. No hardware, no new terminals, no friction. It's all plug-and-play."

Designed for Growth, Not Disruption

Unlike traditional restaurant technology systems that often require hardware installations, system training, and operational downtime, the Katalyst Catering Module runs independently. It can be launched without interfering with in-house operations as well.

Restaurants simply upload their catering menu, set order minimums, and define prep timeframes. From there, the Katalyst team handles setup, allowing operators to go live and start accepting large-scale, off-premise orders almost immediately.

"This is not about replacing what's already working," Roland clarifies. "This is about adding a high-margin, scalable revenue stream that most restaurants are missing. And because we don't skim revenue through commissions, every dollar of profit stays with the operator."

A Strategic Pivot Toward Off-Premise Profit

Since its founding, Katalyst has focused on one core mission: helping restaurants succeed by tapping into revenue outside their brick-and-mortar dining rooms. While most restaurant technologies are designed around table service and in-house transactions, Katalyst is built to support the full spectrum of modern restaurant operations, including catering, delivery, and digital sales.

The new catering system reflects that broader vision, offering powerful tools for B2B sales, recurring orders, and bulk fulfillment. It supports:



Custom menus and pricing

Lead-time controls

Order minimum thresholds

Repeat ordering capabilities Flexible delivery models (in-house, hybrid, or fully outsourced)

These features are meant to attract corporate offices, training departments, athletic programs, schools, and other organizations with recurring catering needs.

No Drivers? No Problem.

Katalyst's new module also includes built-in delivery logistics. Operators can assign in-house drivers, use a hybrid model, or fully outsource delivery through integrations and regional courier networks.

Real-time driver tracking ensures professionalism and reliability for clients placing high-volume catering orders.

"We wanted restaurant owners to feel confident saying yes to bigger opportunities. Whether or not they have drivers on staff," said Roland. "And because they're not giving up a percentage of that order to a third party, they're saying yes to true profit, not just volume."

A Clear Step Forward for Restaurant Profitability

With economic pressures still mounting and labor challenges ongoing, Katalyst's new feature arrives at a critical time for the industry. Restaurants are actively seeking ways to boost revenue without increasing overhead, taking upfront risks, or disrupting service.

The Catering Module gives them that option - and does so in a way that's fast, affordable, and easy to implement.

About Katalyst

Katalyst is a restaurant operating system designed to help operators grow beyond the four walls of their restaurant. Its platform supports digital ordering, catering, loyalty, and gift card management-all built with modern usability and flexible architecture.

Based in Raynham, Katalyst is committed to helping restaurants simplify operations and maximize off-premise revenue with scalable tools that don't require major investments or complex transitions.

To learn more or schedule a demo, visit .

