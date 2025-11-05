Virginia Attorney General Race: Who Is Jay Jones, The Democrat Who Defeated Jason Miyares And What Is His Net Worth?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Democrat Jay Jones has unseated Republican incumbent Jason Miyares in a closely watched race for Virginia Attorney General on Tuesday, 4 November 2025, during the US general elections. The contest drew national attention after resurfaced violent text messages sent by Jay Jones, in which, years ago, he threatened“two bullets to the head” of a political rival, became public, yet he managed to secure a narrow victory. Jay Jones is a former member of the Virginia House of Delegates, representing a district around Norfolk for two terms, as reported by the Associated Press.

Virginia Attorney General election results 2025

Virginia's election official website showed 52.9% vote for 36-year-old Jay Jones.

Who is Jay Jones?

Jerrauld Charles Corey“Jay” Jones, born on 14 March 14 1989, is an American politician and former Assistant Attorney General. A member of the Democratic Party, he previously served in the Virginia House of Delegates for the 89th district from 2018 to 2022. A lifelong resident of Norfolk,“Jay's call to public service was generations in the making”, according to his official website. He attended the College of William and Mary for his undergraduate studies and the University of Virginia for law school.

Who is Jay Jones's wife and family?

Jay Jones is married to Mavis Baah, and they have two sons. They met in 2017 and married in September 2020. A lifelong resident of Norfolk, Jay's call to public service was generations in the making.

How did Jay Jones build his campaign?

Jay Jones built his campaign around a progressive agenda focused on public safety, consumer protection and resistance to national policies linked to US President Donald Trump. He positioned himself as a local counterweight to conservative leadership and declared during the campaign,“I will see Jason Miyares and Donald Trump in court as your next attorney general,” reported Economic Times.

Virginia House of Delegates election results 2025

All 100 seats in Virginia's House of Delegates were on the ballot Tuesday, 4 November, in a high-stakes election that could reshape the state's political future. The contest took on added significance after Democrats unveiled a surprise plan to redraw Virginia's congressional map, the latest move in the intensifying national redistricting battle. The success of this plan hinges on the party maintaining or expanding its 51-48 majority, with one seat currently vacant in the lower chamber.

