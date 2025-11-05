Who Is Ghazala Hashmi? Know Everything About The First Muslim Woman Elected Statewide

MENAFN - Live Mint) Ghazala Hashmi, an Indian-origin Democrat, won the Virginia lieutenant governor's race. Ghazala Hashmi defeated Republican John Reid.

She is the first Muslim and the first South Asian American to serve in the Virginia Senate, representing the 15th Senatorial District.

Where is Ghazala Hashmi from?

Ghazala Hashmi moved to the US from India with her mother and brother when she was four. She grew up in Georgia, where her father taught at a local university. She attended Georgia Southern University and later earned a PhD in American literature from Emory University.

Ghazala Hashmi's career in education

Ghazala Hashmi spent nearly 30 years in higher education before entering politics. She taught literature at Reynolds Community College in Richmond and served as the founding director of the Centre for Excellence in Teaching and Learning.

Ghazaa Hashmi's family details

In 1991, Ghazala Hashmi and her husband, Azhar, moved to the Richmond area as newlyweds - and have been living there for over three decades. They have two daughters, both graduates of the University of Virginia.

What religious beliefs does Ghazala Hashmi follow?

Ghazala Hashmi is a Muslim. She has spoken openly about how her faith and upbringing shaped her understanding of justice and community. Her win is considered a milestone for Muslim Americans in public life - especially in statewide executive leadership roles.

Ghazala Hashmi first took office in 2019, in what was considered a major upset victory. That win gave control of the Virginia Senate to Democrats. Voters re-elected her in 2023, and she became chair of the Senate Education and Health Committee.

Legislative work of Ghazala Hashmi

Ghazal Hashmi's work has focused on reproductive rights, public education, affordable healthcare and environmental issues, reported Congress.

She also introduced the Right to Contraception Act in 2022. It was passed in the legislature but was vetoed by Governor Glenn Youngkin.

What is Ghazala Hashmi's net worth

Ghazla Hashmi has not publicly disclosed a detailed net worth. However, available state financial disclosures indicate modest assets, consistent with a longtime academic and public servant.