Saylor's Strategy: Guaranteed No Liquidation In The Next Bear Market



Bitcoin analyst Willy Woo believes MicroStrategy (MSTR ) is unlikely to sell off its Bitcoin holdings during the next market downturn, maintaining a strong financial position.

MicroStrategy's debt, primarily comprising convertible senior notes, could be fully managed if Bitcoin stays above certain price thresholds, avoiding forced liquidation.

Analysts highlight that for MSTR to avoid selling Bitcoin to cover $1.01 billion due in 2027, Bitcoin would need to trade at around $91,502.

While the company's Bitcoin holdings remain substantial, some experts warn of potential partial liquidation if Bitcoin's rally underperforms in the upcoming bull market. The recent market decline sees MicroStrategy's shares at a seven-month low, while Bitcoin experiences significant weekly drops, adding pressure on crypto markets.

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Recent insights from leading crypto analysts suggest that MicroStrategy 's bullish Bitcoin strategy may withstand the next bear market without forced liquidation, thanks to its strategic debt management and substantial Bitcoin holdings. As market volatility continues, experts are weighing the risk factors and potential for partial liquidations should Bitcoin's performance falter during upcoming bullish cycles, keeping investors cautiously optimistic about the company's resilience amid fluctuating crypto markets.MicroStrategy's Debt Strategy Anchored by Bitcoin Holdings

Michael Saylor's enterprise strategy for MicroStrategy (MSTR) appears resilient against upcoming market fluctuations, as pointed out by prominent Bitcoin analyst Willy Woo. Woo emphasized that MicroStrategy is unlikely to face forced liquidation in the next bear market, thanks to its prudent debt structure and sizable Bitcoin portfolio.

MicroStrategy's debt mainly comprises convertible senior notes, which it plans to settle via cash, stock, or a combination, at its discretion. As of September 15, 2027, the company faces about $1.01 billion in debt. Woo noted that for MicroStrategy to avoid selling Bitcoin to repay this amount, Bitcoin's trading price would need to remain above approximately $91,502, based on a valuation multiple of 1 and a stock price threshold of $183.19.

Source: Willy Woo

Supporting this outlook, Bitcoin market analyst The Bitcoin Therapist argued that Bitcoin would need to perform poorly in the next downturn for MicroStrategy to be forced into liquidation. Currently, MicroStrategy holds approximately 641,205 Bitcoin, valued at around $64 billion, according to Saylor Tracker.

MicroStrategy's stock price closed on Tuesday at $246.99, its lowest in seven months, while Bitcoin traded near $101,377, reflecting a 9.92% decline over the past week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Potential for Partial Liquidation if Bitcoin Underperforms

While Woo remains confident that MicroStrategy is protected against full liquidation in the next bear market, he cautioned that a partial liquidation could occur if Bitcoin fails to rally significantly during the anticipated 2028 bull run.

Related: Bitcoin shows exhaustion as analysts forecast $125K target unlikely in 2025 “If Bitcoin doesn't gain enough value quickly enough in the 2028 bull market, there's a real chance of a partial sell-off,” Woo explained. Some prominent voices in the crypto industry, including ARK Invest's Cathie Wood and Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, project Bitcoin reaching $1 million by 2030. This scenario highlights the ongoing debate over Bitcoin's future trajectory amid volatile markets and evolving regulations influencing the broader cryptocurrency landscape, including DeFi, NFTs, and blockchain innovations. Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.