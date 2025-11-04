Stories Without Borders: Day Two Of The EU Youth Short Film Festival 2025

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The second day of the EU Youth Short Film Festival 2025, taking place on November 25 at Doha Sands Beach, will showcase a diverse collection of short films that explore the universal human experience through humour, emotion, and truth.From family bonds and social justice to art, compassion, and self-reflection, these films prove that storytelling transcends language and borders.blade-->





The evening will feature nine remarkable films: Yom El Jum'a by Haya Al Kuwari (Qatar – a student at Northwestern University in Qatar), a touching family story bridging generations; La Gran Obra by Alex Lora (Spain), a darkly comic reflection on privilege and empathy; Someone to Look After by Talyta Venancio Franca (Brazil – a student at Northwestern University in Qatar), an emotional portrayal of compassion and volunteerism; Prince by Fatima Rizwan (Pakistan – a student at Northwestern University in Qatar), a poetic story of dreams and resilience; Civilisation of Equality by Ibrahim Albuainain (Qatar), a stop-motion celebration of diversity and harmony; I Know You Can Hear Me by Yousef Salhi and AbdulRahman Al Mana (Palestine and Qatar), a powerful reflection on healing and forgiveness; Mereneläviä by Veera Lamminpää (Finland), an existential short set in a supermarket queue; Sanad by Noor Al-Nasr and Poppy Clinton (Qatar), a dramatic exploration of family, brotherhood, and consequence; and Mitakpa by Shrijan Raj Pandey (Nepal – a student at Northwestern University in Qatar), a poetic window into education and hope in remote Nepal.



The festival will culminate with the awards ceremony, recognising outstanding achievements in short filmmaking under the categories of Best Picture, Best Screenplay, and Best Emerging Filmmaker, and celebrating the shared spirit of creativity across Qatar and the European Union.