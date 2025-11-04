In A Landmark Industry Transaction, Evotec Signs Agreement With Sandoz, Resulting In Payments Potentially Over US$ 650 M Plus Royalties
Evotec SE
/ Key word(s): Agreement
Hamburg, Germany, 04 November 2025:
Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, SDAX/TecDAX, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0005664809, WKN 566480; NASDAQ: EVO), a life science company that is pioneering the future of drug discovery and development, today announced the successful signing of the sale of the Just – Evotec Biologics Toulouse site to Sandoz AG (SIX: SDZ / OTCQX: SDZNY), a global leader in generic and biosimilar medicines.
Under the landmark transaction, Sandoz will acquire 100% of Just – Evotec Biologics EU plus an indefinite technology license to Evotec's continuous manufacturing platform technology for a payment of approximately US$ 350 m in cash. The agreement includes additional license fees and development revenues including success-based milestones, adding up to more than US$ 300 m in the coming years. In the future, Evotec expects to benefit from royalties on a portfolio of up to ten biosimilars in technical and early development targeting a net originator sales market of more than US$ 90 bn.
With this acquisition, Sandoz will gain access to Evotec's proprietary platform for integrated development and advanced continuous manufacturing of biologics via an indefinite license.
The contract signature follows the announcement in July of a non-binding term-sheet agreement on 30 July 2025. Both parties aim to close the transaction in Q4 2025 subject to meeting closing conditions including foreign direct investment (FDI) clearance by the French authorities. The transaction will have a significant positive impact on Evotec's revenue mix, profit margins, and capital efficiency immediately after closing.
Dr Christian Wojczewski, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, said:
Dr Linda Zuckerman, EVP and Global Head of Just – Evotec Biologics, said:
After closing of the transaction, Evotec will continue to serve our customers in the U.S. and Europe with capacity for molecular design, upstream, downstream, analytical and formulation development as well as First-In-Human to commercial biologics GMP manufacturing.
Evotec confirms guidance for full-year 2025 and its Outlook 2028
For the current fiscal year, the Company expects revenues in the range of € 760 – 800 m (2024: € 797.0 m);
R&D expenditures are expected in a range of € 40 – 50 m (2024: € 50.8 m);
Adjusted EBITDA1 is expected to reach € 30 – 50 m (2024: € 22.6 m).
Outlook 2028 remains unchanged with a targeted Group revenue CAGR2024-2028 in a range of 8 – 12% and an expected adj. EBITDA margin above 20% by 2028.
1 Excluding potential costs related to the transformation program in 2025
About Evotec SE
Our expertise spans small molecules, biologics, cell therapies and associated modalities, supported by proprietary platforms such as Molecular Patient Databases, PanOmics and iPSC-based disease modeling.
With flexible partnering models tailored to our customers' needs, we work with all Top 20 Pharma companies, over 800 biotechs, academic institutions, and healthcare stakeholders. Our offerings range from standalone services to fully integrated R&D programs and long-term strategic partnerships, combining scientific excellence with operational agility.
Through Just – Evotec Biologics, we redefine biologics development and manufacturing to improve accessibility and affordability.
With a strong portfolio of over 100 proprietary R&D assets, most of them being co-owned, we focus on key therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurology, and immunology.
Evotec's global team of more than 4,800 experts operates from sites in Europe and the U.S., offering complementary technologies and services as synergistic centers of excellence. For additional information please go to and follow us on X/Twitter @Evotec and LinkedIn.
Forward-looking statements
For further information, please contact:
