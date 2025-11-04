Peter Schiff Predicts Gold Could Skyrocket To $100,000 An Ounce And 'There's No Limit'. Here's Why - And How You Can Capitalize

This article adheres to strict editorial standards. Some or all links may be monetized.

In 2024, Peter Schiff, chief economist and global strategist at Euro Pacific Asset Management, predicted that the price of gold's surging might be just be the beginning of its rally.

Since then, the price of gold surged by 46%, with the commodity climbing from $2652 per ounce in October 2024 to $3995 a year later, it appears his prediction was right.



Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now become a landlord for as little as $100 - and no, you don't have to deal with tenants or fix freezers. Here's how

Dave Ramsey warns nearly 50% of Americans are making 1 big Social Security mistake - here's what it is and 3 simple steps to fix it ASAP No time to lower your crippling car insurance rate? Here's how to do it within minutes - you could end up paying $29/month without a single phone call

Must Read

During an interview with“The Lead-Lag Report," Schiff offered an ambitious forecast for the precious metal.

“If gold can go from $20 an ounce to $2,600 an ounce, it can go from $2,600 to $26,000, or to $100,000,” he stated.

At today's prices, a climb to $100,000 would represent an impressive upside of over 3,700%.

And there could be even more room for growth, as Schiff emphasized,“There's no limit because, cause again, gold's not changing - all we're doing is decreasing the value of the dollar.”

Schiff is the founder and chairman of precious metals dealer SchiffGold and serves as an investor and advisor at Goldmoney, a company that offers precious metals trading services, including storage solutions.

US dollar poised to 'lose so much value'

Schiff's bold forecast for gold's future price is rooted in his long-held view on the risks of excessive money printing and inflation.

“I think the potential [for gold] is much higher because we're just going to print so much money. We're going to have so much inflation that the dollar is going to lose so much value that you're really going to need a lot of dollars to buy gold,” he explained.

Gold has long been considered a popular hedge against inflation. Unlike fiat currency, the yellow metal can't be printed in unlimited quantities by central banks. And with its value untethered to any specific currency or economy, gold often acts as a "safe haven" asset, especially during periods of economic or geopolitical uncertainty.

One way to invest in gold that also provides significant tax advantages is to open a gold IRA with the help of Thor Metals.

Gold IRAs allow investors to hold physical gold or gold-related assets within a retirement account, which combines the tax advantages of an IRA with the protective benefits of investing in gold, making it an attractive option for those looking to potentially hedge their retirement funds against economic uncertainties.

To learn more, you can get a free information guide that includes details on how to get up to $20,000 in free metals on qualifying purchases.

You can also explore opening a gold IRA with the help of Goldco.

With a minimum purchase of $10,000, Goldco offers free shipping and access to a library of retirement resources. Plus, the company will match up to 10% of qualified purchases in free silver.

If you're curious whether this is the right investment to diversify your portfolio, you can download your free gold and silver information guide today.

Read more: Warren Buffett used 8 simple money rules to turn $9,800 into a stunning $150B - start using them today to get rich (and then stay rich)

9% inflation in 2025?

The headline inflation rate in the U.S. has subsided. In August 2025 the U.S. consumer price index showed a 12-month increase of 2.9%, a significant drop from its recent peak of 9.1% in June 2022.

While some economists have declared victory in the fight against inflation, Schiff has a different view.

“[Inflation] is not gone at all - it's going to reemerge stronger than ever, not that it ever disappeared,” he stated.

“The CPI is finished going down and now it's headed back up... we've been banging around 3% for the last year or so - that's kind of like the bottom. And I think we're trending back up and by 2025, we can easily be back up at 9% again year over year, maybe higher.”

Schiff isn't just voicing predictions; he's investing according to his beliefs. The latest 13F filing from Euro Pacific Asset Management reveals a significant emphasis on gold within Schiff's investment strategy.

As of Q2 2025, the largest holding at Euro Pacific Asset Management was gold mining company Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM). Meanwhile, Euro Pacific's second-largest holding was Barrick Gold (ABX), another heavyweight player in the gold mining business.

Whether or not you share Schiff's enthusiasm for gold mining stocks, it's easier than ever to start investing. Trading apps like Public allow everyday investors to capitalize on the stock market by investing in fractional shares for as little as $5. You can easily pack your portfolio with your favorite companies, with zero commissions.

Of course, not all stocks are the same. To make more informed decisions, investors can use research tools like Moby, which provide expert analysis and market insights, helping users optimize their portfolios.



Robert Kiyosaki says this 1 asset will surge 400% in a year - and he begs investors not to miss its 'explosion'

I'm almost 50 and have nothing saved for retirement - what now? Don't panic. These 6 easy steps can help you turn things around

Dave Ramsey says this 7-step plan 'works every single time' to kill debt, get rich in America - and that 'anyone' can do it 22 US states are now in a recession or close to it - protect your savings with these 10 essential money moves ASAP

What To Read Next

Join 200,000+ readers and get Moneywise's best stories and exclusive interviews first - clear insights curated and delivered weekly. Subscribe now.

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.