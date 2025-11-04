James Hardie Shareholder Alert By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against James Hardie Industries Plc - JHX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have untilto file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against James Hardie Industries plc (“James Hardie” or the“Company”) (NYSE: JHX), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's shares between May 20, 2025, and August 18, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of James Hardie and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (...), or visit to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by December 23, 2025.

About the Lawsuit

James Hardie and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 19, 2025, despite prior reassurances that its North America Fiber Cement segment remained strong, the Company disclosed that sales in North America Fiber Cement declined by 12% due to customer destocking first discovered“in April through May,” that was expected to impact sales for at least the next two quarters.

On this news, the price of James Hardie's shares fell by over 34%, or $9.79 per share, from a closing price of $28.43 per share on August 18, 2025 to $18.64 per share on August 20, 2025.

The case is Laborers' District Council and Contractors' Pension Fund of Ohio v. James Hardie Industries plc, et al., No. 25-cv-13018.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit .

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

...

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

CONNECT WITH US: Facebook || Instagram || YouTube || TikTok || LinkedIn