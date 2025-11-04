Worldwide Edtech Awards 2026 Opens Global Nominations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Free-to-Enter Program Recognizes Innovation in Education Technology Worldwide

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WorldWiDE EdTech Insights today opened nominations for the 2026 edition of the WorldWiDE EdTech Awards, recognizing education technology that measurably improves learning outcomes and accessibility worldwide. The global awards program is free to enter and open to EdTech innovators across all education sectors.

Submissions are evaluated by an independent panel of education experts using five core criteria: impact, design, innovation, accessibility, and responsibility. All entries remain confidential until the public announcement of winners.

“The WorldWiDE EdTech Awards were created to highlight meaningful innovation that improves learning experiences for all,” said Chris Bryant, Managing Director at WorldWiDE EdTech Insights.“We are proud to provide a transparent, global platform that recognizes responsible, effective use of technology in education.”

Award categories span the full spectrum of education technology, including early childhood education, K–12, higher education, personal and professional learning, language learning, health education, and accessibility solutions.

Key Dates:



Nomination Deadline: December 14, 2025

Evaluation Period: December 15–19, 2025

Winner Notifications: Early January 2026 Public Announcement: February 9, 2026

Winners will gain international visibility through the WorldWiDE EdTech Awards website and official communication channels. The recognition affirms excellence in educational technology and distinguishes recipients as leaders in EdTech innovation and impact.

Organizations and innovators can review full eligibility details and submission guidelines at .

About WorldWiDE EdTech Insights

WorldWiDE EdTech Insights is a global organization advancing innovation, equity, and responsible technology use in education. Through research, events, and awards programs, WorldWiDE EdTech Insights connects educators, technologists, and policymakers to improve teaching and learning worldwide.

Media Relations

WorldWiDE EdTech

