Canada's Budget Pledges Stablecoin Regulations For Next Year

Canada is taking significant steps toward integrating cryptocurrency into its financial landscape with plans to regulate fiat-backed stablecoins starting in 2025. This move aligns with the recent U.S. legislation and underscores Canada's commitment to modernizing payment systems and fostering a secure, transparent environment for digital assets.

– Canada to introduce stablecoin regulation in its 2025 federal budget, aligning with U.S. efforts.– Issuers will need to maintain reserves, establish redemption policies, and implement risk management practices.– Bank of Canada to allocate $10 million over two years to support implementation, funded by stablecoin issuers.– The move is part of broader plans to enhance digital payments and improve transaction efficiency.– Growing institutional adoption signals increasing confidence in stablecoins and blockchain technology.

Canada is poised to enact legislation regulating fiat-backed stablecoins as part of its 2025 federal budget, following significant regulatory developments in the United States. The proposed rules aim to provide a clearer framework for stablecoin issuers by requiring them to hold sufficient reserves, create transparent redemption policies, and adopt comprehensive risk management practices - including safeguarding personal and financial information.

The Bank of Canada is allocating $10 million over two years starting from the 2026-2027 fiscal year to facilitate smooth implementation, with ongoing annual costs estimated at $5 million, to be offset by regulated stablecoin issuers under the Retail Payment Activities Act.

This development comes nearly four months after the U.S. passed the GENIUS Act - a landmark stablecoin regulation law. The Canadian government's announcement signals a desire to modernize the country's payment ecosystem, making digital transactions faster, more affordable, and more secure for its 41.7 million residents.





Coinbase Canada CEO Lucas Matheson expressed optimism about the new regulations, stating that they would“change how Canadians interact with money and the internet forever.” The regulatory clarity is seen as a vital step in fostering broader institutional adoption of stablecoins, which currently hold a market worth over $309 billion and are projected to reach $2 trillion by 2028.

In recent months, major financial institutions such as Western Union, SWIFT, MoneyGram, and Zelle have announced or integrated stablecoin solutions, emphasizing institutional confidence in crypto assets and blockchain technology's potential to reshape global payments.

One notable player in the Canadian stablecoin sector is Tetra Digital, which has secured $10 million in funding to develop a digital version of the Canadian dollar. Notable investors include Shopify, Wealthsimple, and the National Bank of Canada.

This regulatory movement also occurs amid Canada's decision to postpone issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC), with Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem citing a lack of urgent need at this stage. The ongoing evolution of crypto regulation reflects a balanced approach to fostering innovation while ensuring financial stability and security across the nation's digital economy.

