Repair And Maintenance Market Size Worth $2322.59 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Repair and Maintenance Market Worth?

The market size for repair and maintenance has seen significant expansion in the past few years. The market is projected to increase to $1719.32 billion in 2025, rising from a value of $1596.54 billion in 2024. This progression equates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The historical growth of this market has several contributing factors such as the aging of equipment, the state of the economy, regulatory adherence, the necessity of preventative maintenance, concerns about the environment, and investments in infrastructure.

In the coming years, the repair and maintenance market is forecasted to experience robust expansion. It's predicted that the market will escalate to a valuation of $2322.59 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This growth over the forecasted period can be linked to factors such as focus on asset management, adherence to health and safety regulations, energy efficiency efforts, circular economy initiatives, and supply chain resilience. The forecast period will also see key trends including the adoption of predictive maintenance technologies, use of digital systems for work order management, application of augmented reality (AR) for personnel training, collaborations with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and the integration of artificial intelligence.

What Are The Factors Driving The Repair and Maintenance Market?

The expanding awareness of sustainability and emphasis on waste reduction will likely lead to increased repair and upkeep of various devices, equipment, or vehicles, fuelling the demand for repair and maintenance services. The problem of waste from discarded devices, equipment or vehicles, including their parts, grows increasingly prevalent across both developed and developing nations. Such waste potentially contains harmful substances which could negatively affect human health and the environment. To illustrate, a 2022 study by UK-based audience research firm, GWI, revealed that 44% of consumers globally strive to recycle their electronics. Further research indicates that approximately 53% of younger consumers not only understand the significance of recycling but are actively involved in promoting it in their everyday activities. Moreover, concerns over environmental pollution resulting from disposed products have led many to consider repairing or reusing them. Thus, this increasing emphasis on sustainability is anticipated to stimulate market expansion.

Who Are The Major Players In The Repair and Maintenance Market?

Major players in the Repair and Maintenance include:

. Bridgestone Americas Inc.

. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

. Asbury Automotive Group Inc.

. Sonic Automotive Inc.

. LKQ Corporation

. Emcor Group

. LeasePlan Corporation N.V.

. Firestone Complete Auto Care

. Fanuc Corp.

. Belron

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Repair and Maintenance Sector?

The trend of providing zero-hours contracts is gaining momentum among various repair and maintenance employers in Europe, particularly in the UK, as an approach to handle unpredictable customer demand. These casual contracts permit firms to hire workers without any guarantee of work. Under these contracts, employees are given short notice before their shifts start and are typically called in to work when there's contract work or piece work, with little to no employee benefits like leaves. The appeal of these contracts lies in the flexibility they provide to both the employer and the employee. The Office for National Statistics, the UK's autonomous source of official statistics, reported that the number of workers on zero-hours contracts in the UK hit a million in 2022, accounting for about 3.2% of the workforce. Therefore, it's anticipated that a substantial portion of these workers are likely from the repair and maintenance industry, which commonly employs freelancers on a non-contractual basis.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Repair and Maintenance Market Share?

The repair and maintenancemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Automotive Repair and Maintenance, Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment Repair and Maintenance, Electronic and Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance, Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance

2) By Mode: Online, Offline

3) By Service: Off-Site Service, On-Site Service

Subsegments:

1) By Automotive Repair And Maintenance: Engine Repair, Transmission Repair, Brake Repair, Tire Services

2) By Commercial And Industrial Machinery And Equipment Repair And Maintenance: Heavy Machinery Repair, HVAC Maintenance, Electrical Equipment Repair, Industrial Equipment Servicing

3) By Electronic And Precision Equipment Repair And Maintenance: Consumer Electronics Repair, Medical Equipment Maintenance, Computer Repair, Instrument Calibration

4) By Personal Goods Repair And Maintenance: Clothing Alterations, Shoe Repair, Jewelry Repair, Appliance Repair

What Are The Regional Trends In The Repair and Maintenance Market?

In 2024, the Repair and Maintenance market's leading region was Asia-Pacific, expected to see continued growth. This report includes an in-depth analysis of various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. Western Europe held the second leading position in the market.

