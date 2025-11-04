Real Estate Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook And Sizing Analysis

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Real Estate Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The size of the real estate market has significantly expanded in the past years. The market, which will proliferate from $4163.94 billion in 2024 to $4443.46 billion in 2025, is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This notable expansion during the historic period is as a result of robust economic expansion in developing markets, a surge in demand for cost-effective houses, various government initiatives and an increase in disposable income.

In the upcoming years, the real estate market is projected to experience robust growth, surging to a value of $5843.28 billion by 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. Several factors such as boom in infrastructure investment, population growth, rise in urbanization, and decrease in interest rates contribute to this predicted growth in the anticipated period. During this period, key trends such as the application of blockchain for smooth property transfer and enhanced customer property control, the utilization of data analytics to understand market patterns, pricing, and client inclinations, the integration of augment reality and virtual reality in the real estate sector, application of artificial intelligence (AI) in predicting rental rates and setting house prices, and introducing alternate payment methods, enabling customers to pay their rent via credit, are expected to become prevalent.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Real Estate Market?

Consistent economic growth projected in numerous developed and developing nations is set to fuel the expansion of the real estate market. For instance, projections from the US-based International Monetary Fund in April 2024 suggest that the global economy is slated to uphold a growth pace of 3.2% in 2024 and 2025, mirroring the pace noted in 2023. The recovery of commodity prices following a substantial fall in the historical period is additionally anticipated to support market expansion. The forecast period is likely to observe stable growth in developed economies, while emerging markets are predicted to persist in growing somewhat more rapidly compared to developed markets. For example, World Bank official data reveals that India's GDP escalated to $3173.40 billion in 2021, witnessing a rise from the $2667.69 billion recorded in 2020.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Real Estate Market?

Major players in the Real Estate include:

. Xiamen C&D

. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

. Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd

. Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited

. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (Realogy Holdings Corp)

. Daito Trust Construction Co., Ltd.

. Prologis, Inc.

. Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

. SIMON PROPERTY GROUP Inc

. DLF Limited

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Real Estate Market?

Born in the time period between the mid-1990s and early 2000s, Generation Z is predicted to surpass all previous generations in their lifetime expenditure on rental services, making them the successors to millennials as the primary renters. This digitally native generation relies heavily on technology, the internet, and social media to guide purchasing and lifestyle choices. Recognising their lifelong interaction with technology, it is vital to integrate technology into leasing and marketing initiatives for rental estate services so they can connect with the Gen Z audience where they are most active - be it apps, social media or some other platform on the web. As Gen Z constitutes nearly a quarter of the U.S. population, the real estate sector is anticipated to experience considerable growth driven by this generational group between 2019 and 2023.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Real Estate Market Growth

The real estatemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Real Estate Rental, Real Estate Agency And Brokerage

2) By Mode: Online, Offline

3) By Property Type: Fully Furnished, Semi Furnished, Unfurnished

Subsegments:

1) By Real Estate Rental: Residential Rental, Commercial Rental, Industrial Rental, Vacation Rentals

2) By Real Estate Agency And Brokerage: Residential Brokerage, Commercial Brokerage, Industrial Brokerage, Property Management Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Real Estate Market By 2025?

In 2024, the real estate market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, with North America trailing as the next largest. All regions encompassed in the real estate market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

