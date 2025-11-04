Print On Demand Market Expanding With $18.78 Billion At 23.4% CAGR By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Forecast For The Print On Demand Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size of print on demand has seen substantial growth over recent years, with projections indicating an increase from $6.59 billion in 2024 to an estimated $8.1 billion in 2025. This equates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.0%. Several factors have propelled this growth during the historic period, including the emergence of e-commerce platforms, growing consumer interest in tailor-made products, the expansion of smaller and independent business ventures, a shift towards production based on demand to lower inventory expenses, and the broadening of worldwide online marketplaces.

Expectations are set for the print on demand market size to experience significant expansion over the next few years. By 2029, the prediction is that it will reach a staggering $18.78 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%. Several factors can be attributed to this anticipated increase during the forecast period. These include the rising fashion for personalization in consumer goods, augmented utilization of mobile and online design applications, the development of subscription-based models, growing curiosity in sustainable and ethical production methods, and the increasing fame of custom merchandise. Key tendencies during the forecast period will likely involve eco-friendly materials, specialized product options, extending on-demand facilities to different sectors, breakthroughs in printing technology, and the deployment of AI for design and automation.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Print On Demand Market?

The projected expansion of the print-on-demand market is likely to be fueled by a growing inclination toward digital shopping for comfort and security purposes. Digital shopping, which is often referred to as online shopping or e-commerce, involves purchasing goods or services via an internet-enabled mobile app or website. The rising trend towards digital shopping is prompted by the ease of shopping from home, the extensive range of items available online, and the simple process of comparing prices and searching for deals, making it a more enticing and time-efficient choice for buyers. Print-on-demand services cater to this digital shopping trend by providing customized, easy, and touch-free production and delivery of products, aligning with consumer desires for safety and personalized experiences. For example, a survey by Eurostat, a European intergovernmental organization, in February 2023, revealed that 68% of individuals aged 16 to 74 claimed to have purchased or ordered goods or services online in the previous 12 months, a 1% increase from 2021. As a result, the shift in preferences towards digital shopping for comfort and safety will contribute to the growth of the print-on-demand market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Print On Demand Market?

Major players in the Print On Demand include:

. Cimpress plc

. Vistaprint Limited

. Canva Pty Ltd

. Redbubble Limited

. Printful Inc.

. Zazzle Inc.

. Scalable Press Inc.

. Threadless Inc.

. T-shirt & Sons Ltd

. Gelato Group

What Are The Top Trends In The Print On Demand Industry?

Leading businesses in the print-on-demand market are innovating via collectible card services. With these services, customers can create and print their own customized trading cards that exhibit distinctive art, player data, and personal accomplishments. These services encourage the creation of one-of-a-kind cards displaying exclusive art, game stats, and personal achievements. Advanced printing technologies are frequently used, supporting on-demand production that cuts down on waste and inventory expenses. A key example is KOLEX, a US print-on-demand company, which introduced a print-on-demand esports collectibles service in August 2024. The move increases interactive fan experiences and offers a space for gamers to present their milestones in a physical format.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Print On Demand Market Segments

The print on demandmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Service

2) By Product: Apparel, Home Decor, Drinkware, Accessories, Other Products

3) By Technology: Digital Printing, Offset Printing, Flexographic Printing, Screen Printing

4) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

5) By End User: E-commerce, Publishing, Fashion And Apparel, Art And Creative, Corporate, Education, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Design Tools, E-commerce Integration, Order Management Systems, Printing Workflow Automation, API Integration, Inventory Management

2) By Service: Custom Printing, Drop Shipping, Fulfillment Services, Branding and Packaging, Customer Support, Warehousing And Logistics

Which Regions Are Dominating The Print On Demand Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America led the print on demand market, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the region with the most rapid growth in the forecasted period. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

