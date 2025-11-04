Newmarket Therapist Expands Couples And Marriage Counseling Services

MENAFN - GetNews)



Newmarket, Ontario - Silver Light Psychotherapy, founded by Registered Psychotherapist (Qualifying) Erika Silveira, is expanding its services in Newmarket and the surrounding communities with specialized counseling for couples preparing for marriage and those navigating the challenges of committed relationships. Rooted in a compassionate, trauma-informed approach, the practice is dedicated to helping couples strengthen their bonds, improve communication, and build healthier, more resilient partnerships.

Relationships are among the most significant parts of a person's life, yet they often come with challenges that can strain connection and trust. Premarital counseling provides couples with the opportunity to lay a strong foundation before marriage, while marital therapy offers support for couples experiencing conflict, disconnection, or transitions. Silver Light Psychotherapy creates a safe and supportive environment where couples can explore their concerns openly and without judgment, while learning tools to strengthen intimacy and resolve conflict constructively.

“Every couple faces challenges, but therapy can help transform those challenges into opportunities for growth,” says Silveira.“Whether couples are preparing for marriage or seeking to repair and renew their relationship, counseling provides a space to reconnect, communicate more effectively, and rediscover what brought them together.”

Premarital counseling sessions at Silver Light Psychotherapy focus on preparing couples for the realities of marriage, addressing topics such as communication styles, conflict resolution, expectations, and shared goals. By developing strategies before challenges arise, couples gain the tools to enter their union with clarity and confidence. For married or long-term couples, therapy often involves addressing recurring conflicts, rebuilding trust, or navigating significant life transitions such as parenthood, career changes, or financial stress.

Drawing from evidence-based approaches including Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), Solution-Focused Brief Therapy, and Attachment-Based models, Silveira tailors each session to meet the unique needs of the couple. Sessions are designed to feel collaborative, emphasizing mutual respect and understanding while promoting practical, solution-oriented change. The goal is not only to address immediate concerns but to help couples establish patterns that support long-term relationship health.

Silver Light Psychotherapy is committed to inclusivity and accessibility, welcoming couples of diverse cultural backgrounds, genders, and identities. With both in-person and secure virtual sessions available, couples in Newmarket and across Ontario can access support in a way that best fits their schedules and needs. New clients are also invited to book a complimentary 15-minute consultation, offering a chance to learn more about the counseling process and ensure a good fit.

“Healthy relationships are built on trust, communication, and respect,” Silveira explains.“Counseling provides couples with the opportunity to nurture those qualities and to face challenges together, with greater empathy and resilience.”

By expanding marriage and premarital counseling services, Silver Light Psychotherapy continues to fulfill its mission of offering compassionate, evidence-based care to the Newmarket community. With a focus on strengthening relationships and empowering couples, the practice affirms its role as a trusted resource for those seeking to build lasting, fulfilling partnerships.

