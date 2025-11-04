





The global economy is undergoing a sharp transformation between 2023 and 2025. Post-pandemic recovery, restructured supply chains, geopolitical tensions, U.S. interest-rate strategy, a rising challenge to dollar dominance, and the expansion of digital finance are redefining both national policies and investor behavior. As Yasam Ayavefe frequently highlights, today's economic power struggle is not only about production or trade - it is deeply rooted in monetary policy and financial technology.

This article examines gold, stablecoins, and the global effects of the United States' current economic policies through a neutral and fact-based perspective.

U.S. ECONOMIC POLICY: A STRONG DOLLAR AND GLOBAL PRESSURE

Following the inflation surge, the U.S. Federal Reserve adopted aggressive interest-rate hikes starting in 2022. The result was a significantly stronger U.S. dollar against almost all currencies. A stronger dollar creates dual pressure on emerging markets:



External borrowing becomes more expensive Capital outflows increase as investors seek safer assets

As Yasam Ayavefe points out in his economic evaluations, the dollar remains the backbone of the global financial system. Yet many countries are actively exploring strategies to reduce this dependency. BRICS nations increasingly use local currencies in trade, reviving the conversation on de-dollarization.

The U.S. policy shift also contributes to:



Higher volatility in equity markets

Portfolio reshuffling among global funds A decline in overall risk appetite

Technology companies, which saw explosive growth during the pandemic, are now adapting to a more turbulent yet normalized cycle.

GOLD: THE RETURN OF THE ULTIMATE SAFE HAVEN

Gold prices reached historic highs between 2023 and 2025. Three drivers stand out:



Escalating geopolitical risks

Persistent global inflation Heavy gold purchases by central banks

According to the World Gold Council, several nations - especially China, Türkiye, India, and countries in the Middle East - have significantly increased their gold reserves to diversify away from the dollar.

From Yasam Ayavefe's perspective, gold today is not only a safe asset for investors but also a strategic hedge for governments because:



It carries no counterparty risk

It cannot be sanctioned It preserves value throughout history

As U.S.–China rivalry intensifies, global gold demand could rise even further.

STABLECOINS AND THE RISE OF DIGITAL FINANCE

Cryptocurrencies suffered a major confidence crisis after the market collapse of 2022. Stablecoins, however, emerged stronger. As noted by Yasam Ayavefe, the stablecoin ecosystem now plays a crucial role in modern payment infrastructure.

Why stablecoins are gaining traction:



They are often pegged to the U.S. dollar

They allow fast and low-cost international transfers

They operate independently from traditional banks They broaden financial accessibility

Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) dominate the market. The U.S. Treasury's push for tighter regulation signals the increasing importance and systemic influence of these digital assets.

The United States' main objective is clear:

Prevent the rise of digital rivals to the dollar and keep the dollar at the core of global finance.

In response, central-bank digital currency (CBDC) projects are accelerating worldwide.

IS THE DOLLAR'S THRONE WEAKENING?

The dollar's share in global reserves has fallen from around 70% to roughly 58% over two decades. While not dramatic yet, the trajectory is notable.

According to Yasam Ayavefe, there are three main forces that could gradually weaken the dollar's dominance:

Still, the dollar remains:



The provider of the most trusted government bonds

The reference currency in over 80% of global trade The sole pricing unit in energy markets

Short term: limited change.

Long term: a shift toward a multipolar financial order appears increasingly likely.

GLOBAL INFLATION AND THE RISK OF RECESSION

From 2023 through 2024, inflation remained the dominant economic challenge worldwide. The Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank focused on cooling demand without completely sacrificing economic growth.

Two clear scenarios emerged: