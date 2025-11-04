AQUADOM USA Unveils The ZEN Thermostatic Shower System Luxury, Precision, And Modern Design In One Elegant Set

Brooklyn, NY - November 04, 2025 - AQUADOM USA, a leader in luxury bathroom mirrors, vanities, and fixtures, proudly announces the debut of its latest innovation: the ZEN Thermostatic Shower System - a new standard of elegance and engineering precision for the modern bathroom.

The AQUADOM ZEN Shower System is meticulously crafted to transform the daily shower into a spa-like ritual. Designed for those who value modern aesthetics, reliability, and comfort, ZEN combines minimalist design with advanced thermostatic technology for a shower experience defined by relaxation and performance.

“With the ZEN Shower Collection, we wanted to create a system that's not only beautiful but also technologically refined - a product that delivers consistency, safety, and pure comfort in every drop,” said the Product Development Manager at Aquadom USA.

The ZEN Advantage

The AQUADOM ZEN 3-Function Thermostatic Exposed Shower Set integrates luxury materials and professional-grade engineering into a sleek, modern design. Highlights include:



Thermostatic Vernet® Cartridge with 100°F SafeStop – Prevents sudden temperature changes and provides precise thermal control for enhanced safety.

Durable Brass Shower Valve – Built-in tub spout and corrosion-resistant construction for long-term performance.

High-Performance 10”x10” SUS304 Stainless Steel Rain Shower Head – Wide, even water flow with easy-to-clean silicone nozzles.

Hand Shower and Tub Spout Combo – Versatile three-function control for a fully customized shower experience.

Effortless Installation – Exposed design for quick setup without compromising luxury or performance. Four Designer Finishes – Available in Brushed Gold, Matte Black, Chrome, and Satin to complement Aquadom's signature bathroom mirror and vanity lines.

With its sleek round or square showerhead options, the ZEN Shower System fits seamlessly into any contemporary or transitional bathroom style. Every component reflects Aquadom's commitment to functional beauty - precision-crafted fixtures that elevate the look and feel of everyday routines.

Pricing & Availability

The AQUADOM ZEN Thermostatic Shower System is available now for $890, offered through authorized retailers, showrooms, and online at Financing options are available starting at $56/month with Affirm.

About AQUADOM USA

AQUADOM USA, headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, is a premier manufacturer of luxury bathroom mirrors, vanities, and shower systems. Dedicated to blending innovation, craftsmanship, and design, Aquadom products bring modern sophistication and lasting quality to homes across North America.