Counseling Services For Wellbeing Expands Access To Psychiatric Medication Management With Rapid Intake To Meet Growing Demand

Seattle-area group practice highlights robust team of psychiatric mental health providers available in person and online in as soon as 48 hours

Seattle, WA - Counseling Services for Wellbeing (CSFW) is shining a spotlight on one of its core offerings, psychiatric medication management, ensuring that individuals across Washington State have timely access to expert care. While the practice's name has traditionally emphasized counseling, CSFW is now emphasizing that medication management is a central pillar of its service model.

Led by Clinical Director and Founder Issy Kleiman, MA, LMFT, CSFW offers a multidisciplinary team of psychiatric mental health professionals who see clients either in person at Seattle and Burien locations or remotely via telehealth. A key feature is that clients can be seen within as little as 48 hours for medication evaluation and follow up.“We know that waiting weeks for psychiatric care creates unnecessary suffering. Our team is committed to responding quickly and thoughtfully,” Kleiman said.

CSFW's psychiatric providers include board certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners (PMHNP-BC) and other licensed professionals who specialize in mood disorders, anxiety, ADHD, perinatal and postpartum challenges, trauma, and substance use related issues.

Behavioral health demands continue to rise across Washington. CSFW's quick access medication management fills an important gap when individuals need psychiatric support rather than or in addition to therapy. The practice accepts many insurances and offers telehealth and in person services.

“Our goal is not just to offer another clinic in Seattle,” Kleiman said.“It is to deliver a level of responsiveness and expertise in psychiatric medication care that encourages clients to get the help they need the moment they are ready.” CSFW's integrated model, medication management combined with therapy options when appropriate, reflects a client centered approach rooted in years of experience under Kleiman's supervision.

CSFW encourages primary care physicians, therapists, and community partners to make referrals to the medication management team. Whether a client requires an evaluation for a mood disorder, ADHD, or is seeking support during a life transition, CSFW's psychiatric providers are equipped to assess, diagnose, prescribe, or coordinate with ongoing therapeutic services as needed. Early access often translates into better outcomes.

Individuals ready to schedule may call (206) 242-8211 or email .... The practice is located in Washington State and offers both in person and telehealth throughout the region. More information is available at .

About Counseling Services for Wellbeing

Counseling Services for Wellbeing, Inc. is a multidisciplinary group practice providing individualized mental health care for individuals, couples, children, adolescents, and families. In addition to therapy, CSFW offers psychiatric medication management through a qualified team of providers, available promptly in person and online.