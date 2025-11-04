MENAFN - GetNews)



""Our mission is to make accessible, realistic lifesaving training that builds confidence. These 24/7 American Heart Association CPR verification stations allow healthcare professionals to train and certify on their own schedules - with no downtime and no compromise on quality.""Founded by firefighter paramedic Zack Zarrilli, SureFire CPR launches nationwide expansion of revolutionary 24/7 American Heart Association CPR Verification Stations offering on-demand BLS, ACLS, and PALS training. With over 300,000 healthcare professionals trained and 7,000 5-star reviews, the company is the only provider offering round-the-clock access to this groundbreaking technology.

SureFire CPR announces a groundbreaking transformation in emergency medical training with the national rollout of 24/7 access to the American Heart Association's CPR Verification Stations, revolutionizing how healthcare professionals obtain and maintain their certifications. Founded by firefighter paramedic Zack Zarrilli over a decade ago, the company at surefirecpr has already trained more than 300,000 healthcare providers and now pioneers round-the-clock availability of this cutting-edge technology - making SureFire CPR the only provider in the nation offering 24/7 access to the American Heart Association's verification stations.

The revolutionary training system combines adaptive online learning with the American Heart Association's cutting-edge hands-on verification station technology, addressing the healthcare industry's critical need for flexible, high-quality certification options. As hospitals face unprecedented staffing challenges and healthcare workers juggle demanding schedules, SureFire CPR's innovation of providing 24/7 access eliminates the traditional barriers of scheduled classes and limited training availability that have plagued the industry for decades.

The two-part certification process begins with an adaptive online course that intelligently adjusts to each student's skill level, ensuring experienced practitioners aren't slowed by basic content while novices receive comprehensive instruction. This personalized approach maximizes learning efficiency and retention, critical factors when the skills being taught can mean the difference between life and death. The adaptive technology represents years of development and refinement based on feedback from hundreds of thousands of healthcare professionals.

The true innovation lies in SureFire CPR's nationwide rollout of the American Heart Association's on-demand CPR Verification Stations with 24/7 access. These stations provide live, real-time feedback as healthcare professionals practice their skills. The American Heart Association's technology actively coaches users through proper compression depth, rate, and technique, talking them through corrections and improvements in real-time. This immediate feedback loop accelerates skill development and builds the muscle memory essential for effective emergency response.

Zarrilli's background as a firefighter paramedic infuses every aspect of SureFire CPR's approach with practical, field-tested expertise. Having responded to countless emergencies where CPR quality directly impacted patient outcomes, he understood that traditional training methods often failed to build the confidence and competence needed in real-world situations. This firsthand experience drove his commitment to making the American Heart Association's advanced training technology available around the clock, bridging the gap between classroom learning and emergency reality.

The company's impressive track record - over 7,000 five-star reviews from healthcare professionals - validates the effectiveness of their training methodology. These reviews consistently highlight how SureFire CPR's approach builds confidence alongside competence, addressing the psychological preparedness that's often overlooked in traditional certification programs. Healthcare workers report feeling genuinely ready to perform lifesaving interventions after training with the American Heart Association's verification station technology through SureFire CPR.

The 24/7 availability of the American Heart Association's certification stations represents a paradigm shift for healthcare facilities struggling with training logistics. Night shift nurses can certify at 3 AM between rounds. Physicians can refresh their skills during brief schedule gaps. Emergency medical technicians can maintain certifications without sacrificing sleep after grueling shifts. This flexibility directly addresses healthcare workforce burnout by eliminating the stress of coordinating training with already overwhelming schedules. SureFire CPR is the only provider offering this level of accessibility to the American Heart Association's verification station technology.

American Heart Association partnership ensures that all certifications meet the highest industry standards while incorporating the latest evidence-based guidelines. This collaboration combines the AHA's medical expertise and verification station technology with SureFire CPR's innovative 24/7 delivery model, creating a new gold standard for healthcare provider training. The certifications are recognized nationwide, providing healthcare professionals with credentials that transfer seamlessly between facilities and states.

The national expansion comes at a critical time when the healthcare industry faces severe workforce challenges. Turnover rates remain high, new graduates need rapid certification, and experienced professionals require regular recertification. SureFire CPR's scalable solution - rolling out the American Heart Association's verification stations with 24/7 access nationwide - addresses all these needs simultaneously, potentially training thousands of providers daily without the constraints of traditional classroom availability.

The American Heart Association's CPR Verification Station technology represents sophisticated engineering that accurately measures compression quality while providing intuitive feedback. Sensors detect depth, rate, recoil, and hand position, analyzing performance in real-time and providing specific coaching to improve technique. This level of detailed feedback surpasses what's possible in traditional group training settings where instructors must divide attention among multiple students. SureFire CPR's unique contribution is making this advanced technology available 24/7 across the nation.

Healthcare facilities implementing SureFire CPR's system report significant improvements in certification compliance rates and staff satisfaction. The elimination of scheduling conflicts and travel time to training centers removes major barriers to maintaining current certifications. Additionally, the ability to practice skills regularly at the American Heart Association's verification stations helps maintain proficiency between formal recertification periods.

The comprehensive training portfolio includes BLS (Basic Life Support), ACLS (Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support), and PALS (Pediatric Advanced Life Support), covering the full spectrum of emergency response certifications required by healthcare facilities.

Contact: Learn more at surefirecpr. Follow updates on Facebook at facebook/surefirecpr, X at x.com/surefirecpr, and LinkedIn at linkedin/company/surefire-cpr.