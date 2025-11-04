Rigid Endoscopes Market Worth $2.32 Billion By 2030 With 4.9% CAGR Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GetNews)



"North America accounted for the largest share of the global rigid endoscopes market."Rigid Endoscopes Market by Type (Laparoscopes, Arthroscopes, Cystoscopes), Clinical Usage (Diagnostic, Surgical), Application (Laparoscopy, Cystoscopy, Arthroscopy, Other), End User (Hospitals, ASCs, Clinics), Region - Global Forecast to 2030

The global Rigid Endoscopes Market, valued at US$1.76 billion in 2024, stood at US$1.83 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 4.9% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$2.32 billion by the end of the period. The rigid endoscopes market is growing due to the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as neurological disorders and respiratory disorders, and technological advancements that enhance image quality and maneuverability. Moreover, the expanding geriatric population and improved reimbursement policies further drive adoption. However, market growth is restrained by high device costs, risk of cross-contamination despite reprocessing, and the availability of alternative diagnostic techniques.

Download PDF Brochure:

By type, the rigid endoscopes market is segmented into laparoscope, urology endoscopes, gynecology endoscopes, arthroscopes, cytoscopes, neuroendoscopes, and other rigid endoscopes. Among these, the laparoscopes segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024, owing to its broad clinical utility across both diagnostic and surgical procedures for high-prevalence conditions. Laparoscopy is a preferred minimally invasive technique for diagnosing appendicitis, endometriosis, pelvic inflammatory disease, and various cancers, while also being widely used in surgeries such as appendectomy, cholecystectomy, hernia repair, hysterectomy, fibroid removal, and bariatric interventions. The high global disease burden reinforces this demand; for example, WHO (2023) estimates 190 million women suffer from endometriosis, while the American Cancer Society projects 20,890 new ovarian cancer cases in the U.S. in 2025. This extensive application portfolio, combined with patient preference for minimally invasive solutions, solidifies laparoscopes as the dominant segment within the rigid endoscopes market.

By end user, the rigid endoscopes market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and other end users (diagnostic centers, mobile endoscopy facilities, and office-based endoscopy service providers). Among these, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024, owing to its extensive surgical infrastructure, high patient volumes, and the ability to perform a broad spectrum of diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. Hospitals invest heavily in advanced endoscopy systems to support specialties such as general surgery, orthopedics, gynecology, urology, and ENT, where rigid endoscopes are essential for precision and minimally invasive interventions. Additionally, hospitals benefit from in-house trained specialists, high procedural throughput, and access to complex maintenance and sterilization facilities, which smaller clinics or outpatient centers may lack. The demand is further driven by rising surgical procedure volumes, growing prevalence of chronic and acute conditions, and the need for accurate diagnostics, positioning hospitals as the primary revenue contributor in the rigid endoscopes market.

By geography, the rigid endoscopes market is segmented into five major regional segments, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2024, North America accounted for the largest share of the global rigid endoscopes market. The growth of the region is due to a combination of high disease prevalence, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and strong market dynamics. The region experiences a significant burden of chronic diseases, including cancer, pulmonary disorders, and neurological conditions, which necessitate frequent diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopic procedures-highlighted by the American Cancer Society's projection of over 2 million new cancer cases in 2025. According to the CDC, six in ten Americans have at least one chronic condition, while four in ten suffer from multiple diseases, driving demand for minimally invasive devices like rigid endoscopes. The market is further supported by the presence of leading endoscope manufacturers, continuous technological innovation, favorable reimbursement policies, and high awareness among patients and physicians. Additionally, substantial investments by healthcare facilities in upgrading diagnostic and surgical capabilities, along with a skilled workforce, reinforce North America's dominant position in the rigid endoscopes market.

Request Sample Pages:

Some of the prominent players operating in the market include Olympus Corporation (Japan), KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG (Germany), Stryker (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Smith+Nephew (UK), B Braun SE (Germany), CONMED Corporation (US), Arthrex Inc. (US), Nipro (Japan), FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan), Hologic, Inc. (US), Shangrao WS Medtech Co., Ltd (China), Henke-Sass, Wolf (Germany), RUDOLF Medical GmbH + Co. KG (Germany), EndoMed Systems GmbH (Germany), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Integrated Endoscopy (US), NeoScope, Inc. (US), Ecleris (US), Nanchang WOEK Medical Technology Co., Ltd (China), Richard Wolf GmbH. (Germany), ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Kashmir Surgical Works. (India), Optomic (Spain), and HIPP ENDOSKOP SERVICE GMBH (Germany).