Advanced Composite Materials Market To Reach USD 3.29 Billion By 2030, Driven By Aerospace And Wind Energy Demand, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Advanced Composite Materials Market"The latest research by Mordor Intelligence covers the“Advanced Composite Materials Market,” delivering insights into market dynamics, drivers of growth, and long-term forecasts.

Advanced Composite Materials Market

Advanced Composite Materials Market is witnessing steady growth, with its value projected to increase from USD 2.46 billion in 2025 to USD 3.29 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.00% during the forecast period.

These materials, known for their high strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and durability, are increasingly used in industries that demand performance and efficiency, such as aerospace, defense, wind energy, and automotive. Advanced composites are engineered materials made from two or more constituent materials with significantly different physical or chemical properties. When combined, they produce a material with characteristics different from the individual components.

Key Trends Shaping the Advanced Composite Materials Market

Aerospace and Defense Sector Remains a Major Consumer:

The aerospace and defense industry continues to be one of the largest consumers of advanced composite materials. Aircraft manufacturers are increasingly using carbon fiber-reinforced polymers (CFRPs) and other composites to reduce aircraft weight, improve fuel efficiency, and meet stringent emission standards.

Wind Energy Sector Driving Material Demand:

The wind energy industry is another significant driver of the market. As wind turbine blades grow in size, the need for materials that offer high strength & low weight becomes critical. Advanced composites, particularly glass and carbon fiber composites, are widely used in blade manufacturing.

Carbon Fiber Composites Gaining Ground:

Among the various fiber types, carbon fiber composites are gaining popularity due to their superior mechanical properties and lightweight nature. These materials are increasingly used in high-end automotive, aerospace, and sporting goods applications.

Europe Leading Market Growth:

Europe is currently the largest and fastest-growing region in the advanced composite materials market. The region's strong aerospace and wind energy sectors, along with supportive government policies and investments in research and development, are contributing to this growth.

Stay ahead of the curve with global and localized reports-now available with detailed coverage of the Japanese market:

Advanced Composite Materials Market Segmentation:

The advanced composite materials market is segmented based on composite type, fiber type, end-user industry, and geography. This segmentation helps in understanding the diverse applications and demand patterns across different sectors.

By Composite Types





Polymer Matrix Composites (PMCs)



Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs)



Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) Core Materials

By Fiber Types





Carbon Fiber



Glass Fiber Aramid Fiber

By End-User Industry





Aerospace and Defense



Wind Energy



Automotive



Construction



Sporting Goods Others

By Geography





North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



South America Middle East & Africa

Get Competitive Landscape Details:

Key Players in the Advanced Composite Materials Market



Toray Industries, Inc. A major supplier of carbon fiber and composite materials, Toray serves industries ranging from aerospace to automotive.

SGL Carbon Known for its carbon-based products, SGL Carbon offers solutions for energy, mobility, and industrial applications.

Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc. This company focuses on high-performance carbon fiber materials used in aerospace and industrial sectors.

Teijin Limited Teijin provides a wide range of composite materials, particularly for automotive and defense applications. Kolon Industries Inc. A South Korean company offering aramid fibers and other advanced materials for industrial use.

These companies are investing in product development and strategic partnerships to expand their market presence and meet the growing demand across various sectors.

Browse Chemicals and Materials Industry Research:

Conclusion:

The advanced composite materials market is set for steady growth through 2030, driven by increasing demand from aerospace, defense, and renewable energy sectors. As industries continue to prioritize performance, efficiency, and sustainability, the role of advanced composites will become even more critical.

Explore Related Reports:

Boron Market: Boron Market is segmented by grade (technical, industrial), application (glass, ceramics, agriculture, detergents, others), and region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa), with forecasts given in volume (tons).

Get Full Report Details:

Basalt Fiber Market: Basalt Fiber Market is segmented by form (continuous, discrete), usage (composites, non-composites), end-use industry (construction, automotive, industrial, marine, energy, others), and region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa), with forecasts provided in volume (tons).

Get Full Report Details:

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape.

This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries, please contact:

...