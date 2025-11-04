E-Bike Market Forecast To Reach Approximately USD 45.37 Billion By 2030 With Strong Growth In Urban Commuter And Delivery Segments Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)



"E-Bike Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on E-Bike Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction

The e-bike market is making a marked transition from niche to mainstream mobility solution, and is projected to reach around USD 45.37 billion by 2030. According to the recent market analysis by Mordor Intelligence, the e-bike market size stood at USD 38.08 billion in 2025 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 3.56 % during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Pedal-Assist Dominance in the E-Bike Market: One of the most prominent trends in the e-bike market is the dominance of pedal-assist propulsion systems. Pedal-assist models accounted for nearly 79.23% of revenues in 2024, according to Mordor Intelligence. This widespread adoption reflects consumers' preference for assisted mobility rather than full throttle-only models. At the same time, speed-pedelec systems are emerging with stronger growth potential, though from a smaller base, as demand rises for higher-performance e-bikes among experienced riders and enthusiasts.

Urban Mobility Leads E-Bike Market Growth: Another key trend is the dominance of city/urban application models within the e-bike market. These accounted for around 76.77% of market share in 2024. Urban riders increasingly prefer e-bikes for short-distance commuting and as alternatives to cars or public transport. Everyday commuters and city dwellers value convenience, affordability, and reduced travel time, which make these models particularly appealing. However, trekking/mountain and cargo/utility segments are witnessing faster growth, supported by adventure-oriented users and expanding last-mile delivery networks. This diversification highlights how e-bikes are serving broader mobility needs across consumer categories.

Battery Technology Remains the Core of E-Bike Market Trends: Battery performance continues to shape the direction of the e-bike market. Lithium-ion batteries represented nearly 98.66% of total share in 2024, emphasizing their efficiency, light weight, and long lifecycle. These batteries deliver greater range and faster charging, solidifying their role as the industry standard. Manufacturers are actively investing in enhanced energy density and sustainable recycling methods to lower costs and improve environmental impact. The strong preference for lithium-ion packs underscores the segment's maturity and alignment with ongoing innovation in electric mobility infrastructure.

Motor Placement and Drivetrain Choices Define Product Differentiation: Motor configuration and drivetrain technology remain key differentiators for manufacturers competing in the e-bike market. Hub-drive units captured around 65.13% of total share in 2024, appealing to budget-conscious buyers and casual riders. However, mid-drive systems are projected to register higher growth due to their superior torque, balance, and adaptability for uphill or off-road conditions. On the drivetrain front, chain drives dominated with nearly 77.25% share, while belt drives are gaining traction thanks to their lower maintenance and quieter operation. These evolving preferences highlight the blend of performance, price, and comfort that defines purchasing decisions in the e-bike market analysis.

Evolving Distribution Channels in the E-Bike Market: Offline retail continues to lead distribution, accounting for about 73.26% of overall sales in 2024. Physical stores provide consumers with test-ride options, expert advice, and after-sales support, all of which contribute to their continued importance. However, online channels are expanding rapidly, driven by growing digital confidence and competitive pricing. Subscription-based and direct-to-consumer models are also reshaping the distribution landscape, providing flexible ownership and service options. This omnichannel approach reflects how e-bike manufacturers and retailers are adapting to evolving consumer behavior.

Market Segmentation

By Propulsion Type

Pedal Assisted

Speed Pedelec

Throttle Assisted

By Application Type

Cargo/Utility

City/Urban

Trekking/Mountain

By Battery Type

Lead Acid Battery

Lithium-ion Battery

Others

By Motor Placement

Hub (Front/Rear)

Mid-Drive

By Drive Systems

Chain Drive

Belt Drive

By Motor Power

Below 250 W

251-350 W

351-500 W

501-600 W

Above 600 W

By Price Band

Up to USD 1,000

USD 1,000-1,499

USD 1,500-2,499

USD 2,500-3,499

USD 3,500-5,999

Above USD 6,000

By Sales Channel

Online

Offline

By End User

Commercial Delivery

Service Providers

Personal and Family Use

Institutional

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Middle east&Africa

Europe

Asia pacific

Key Players

Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.

Merida Industry Co., Ltd.

Aima Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Conclusion

The e-bike market is entering a more mature phase, where sheer volume growth is complemented by a stronger interest in product variation, applications beyond commuting, and innovative business models. With the e-bike market size forecast to reach around USD 45.37 billion by 2030, and an array of segmentation layers from propulsion type to battery format, from channel to geography the opportunity is rich but requires clarity of execution. The e-bike market growth is underpinned by urban mobility shifts, delivery economy expansion, and consumer lifestyle change. However, success in capturing value will depend on aligning with end-use demands, optimising battery and drive systems, and mastering new channels like online, subscription and fleet. For manufacturers, service providers and investors, careful segmentation analysis and competitor monitoring will be essential to carving out strong market positions.

