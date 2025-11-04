403
UN Chief Commends Qatar's Global Peace-Making Role
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has praised Qatar's pivotal role in promoting peace in the Middle East and across the world, describing the country as a "peacemaker."
Speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development 2025 in Doha, Guterres said Qatar has consistently been a committed partner in peace efforts - from supporting the ceasefire agreement in Gaza to mediating between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the M23 movement.
He stressed the importance of ensuring both agreements hold to pave the way for lasting political solutions.
The UN chief also hailed Qatar for its generous support to the United Nations, highlighting its global humanitarian contributions and advocacy for education - including efforts to ensure Afghan girls continue their schooling.
He noted that Qatar hosts the Doha multilateral process, which facilitates the international community's engagement with Afghanistan.
Guterres said that by hosting the Second World Summit for Social Development 2025, "Qatar is once again playing a decisive global role," emphasizing that the event represents a renewed commitment to placing "people, dignity, and social justice at the heart of sustainable development."
He described the "Doha Political Declaration," adopted at the summit, as "a clear and bold commitment by the global community to speed up our progress".
Turning to conflicts in the region, Guterres called for immediate peace in both Sudan and Gaza.
He warned that Sudan's humanitarian crisis has reached an appalling, out-of-control level, with the city of El Fasher remaining an epicenter of suffering for over 18 months.
"Hundreds of thousands of civilians are trapped by this siege. People are dying of malnutrition, disease and violence," he said.
He expressed deep concerns about reports of grave violations of international humanitarian and human rights law, including indiscriminate attacks, targeting of civilians and hospitals, as well as shocking instances of gender- and ethnic-based violence and mass executions.
Guterres renewed his call for an immediate ceasefire in Sudan, safe and unimpeded humanitarian access, and an end to the flow of weapons and fighters.
He urged the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to work with his Personal Envoy to Sudan, Ramtane Lamamra, toward a negotiated settlement.
On Gaza, the UN Secretary-General voiced deep concern over ongoing violations of the ceasefire agreement, urging all parties to fully implement the first phase of the accord.
He underscored the need for a credible political path to end the Israeli occupation, ensure the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, and achieve a two-state solution.
The UN chief urged governments to intensify efforts to combat poverty and inequality through investment in food, education, health, water, housing, and social protection.
He called for job creation through training, economic diversification, bridging the digital divide, and ensuring equal access to opportunities for women.
He also underlined the need to strengthen development financing by expanding the capacity of multilateral development banks, leveraging private finance, easing debt burdens, and ensuring inclusive growth that leaves no one behind.
Addressing reporters' questions, Guterres stressed the importance of uniting international efforts to find a lasting solution to the crisis in Sudan and to hold those responsible for violations accountable.
On Gaza, the UN Secretary-General reaffirmed that the ceasefire must be part of a broader political process leading to a two-state solution.
Guterres reiterated the UN's support for preserving the ceasefire and ensuring all parties respect it, highlighting the importance of maintaining the link between Gaza and the West Bank to achieve an independent Palestinian state.
He said that any administrative body established in Gaza should derive legitimacy from a mandate issued by the UN Security Council, adding that discussions on this matter are ongoing among Council members.
He called for the training of a Palestinian police force and stressed that the transitional phase should lead to the reunification of Gaza and the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority within the framework of the two-state solution.
Guterres added that revitalizing the education system previously run by UNRWA in Gaza must be a cornerstone of any reconstruction and recovery effort in the Strip, noting that plans are underway to hold a related conference soon in Cairo.
He expressed confidence that Qatar will continue to play a crucial role in regional and international peace efforts and will remain an important partner in rebuilding Gaza and advancing global cooperation for peace and development. (end)
