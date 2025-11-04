403
Headland Acquires Bladonmore
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Reputation and communications consultancy Headland has acquired digital, brand and content firm Bladonmore, a stakeholder relations specialist, for an undisclosed sum, to expand its client offer and international footprint.
This is Headland's first acquisition since LDC, the leading private equity investor which is part of Lloyds Banking Group, reinvested in the business in October 2024, having first partnered with the firm in 2021.
Bladonmore helps listed businesses, multinationals and private capital firms engage stakeholders through digital, content, coaching, campaigns and wider advisory services. It supports on high stakes moments, including financial results, investor days, transactions and crises, as well as brand repositioning and business transformation.
Its 50-strong team is based in London and New York, with a client roster that includes Bridgepoint, London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), Philips, and Stonepeak.
Bladonmore will remain a separate business with its own offer, brand identity and management team, led by CEO, Richard Carpenter, and founder and chair, Richard Rivlin.
Headland CEO Dan Mines said the acquisition would enable Headland to support clients with a broader offer, across more markets:“Our vision is to build on our reputation, offer and collaborative culture, to become the driving force behind a broader, international reputation and communications advisory business.
"Welcoming Bladonmore to the Headland fold is a big step towards that vision. Its market-leading digital, brand, content, campaigning and coaching expertise gives us the firepower to support clients with wider reputational challenges and opportunities and help engage and influence stakeholders in new and different ways.”
Carpenter added:“Bladonmore's success comes from our deep understanding of what matters to clients as they tell their stories to key stakeholders across multiple channels. We want to build on that success. Joining forces with Headland will support that goal, and help its growth, too.
"Our companies are a fantastic fit. Bladonmore's clients will gain access to new services and benefit from an even stronger presence and influence in the market. We're excited about what lies ahead.”
Headland was recently awarded full Blueprint diversity mark status, and was named by PRovoke Media as one of the UK Agencies of the Year for 2025.
