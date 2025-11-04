MLTX INVESTOR ALERT: RGRD LLP Announces That Moonlake Immunotherapeutics Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Investor Class Action Lawsuit

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the MoonLake class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

Lead plaintiff motions for the MoonLake class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than Monday, December 15, 2025.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: MoonLake is a clinical stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing therapies for inflammatory skin and joint diseases. According to the complaint, MoonLake's sole drug candidate is sonelokimab (“SLK”), which was developed primarily for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa (“HS”). Central to SLK's commercial prospects was its ability to demonstrate efficacy in HS comparable or superior to Union Chimique Belge's BIMZELX, a U.S. Food & Drug Administration-approved monoclonal antibody for the same indication, the complaint alleges.

The MoonLake class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) SLK and BIMZELX share the same molecular targets (the inflammatory cytokines IL-17A and IL-17F); (ii) SLK's distinct Nanobody structure would not confer a superior clinical benefit over the traditional monoclonal structure of BIMZELX; and (iii) SLK's distinct Nanobody structure supposed increased tissue penetration would not translate to clinical efficacy.

The MoonLake class action lawsuit alleges that on September 28, 2025, MoonLake announced 16-week results from its Phase 3 VELA program which showed that SLK failed to demonstrate competitive efficacy relative to BIMZELX. On this news, the price of MoonLake stock fell nearly 90%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired MoonLake common stock during the class period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the MoonLake class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the MoonLake class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the MoonLake class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the MoonLake class action lawsuit.

