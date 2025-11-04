Twin Hospitality Group Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results On November 5, 2025
The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-0792 from the U.S. or 1-201-689-8263 internationally. A replay will be available after the call until Wednesday, November 19, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 internationally. The passcode is 13755606. Hosting the call will be Kim Boerema, Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Kuick, Chief Financial Officer.
The conference call will also be webcast live from the corporate website at under the“Investors” section. A replay of the webcast will be available through the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.
About Twin Hospitality Group Inc.
Twin Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNP) is a restaurant company that strategically develops and operates and franchises specialty casual dining restaurant concepts with a goal to redefine the casual dining category with its experiential driven brands, Twin Peaks and Smokey Bones. Twin Peaks, known as the ultimate sports lodge, is an award-winning restaurant and sports bar brand with 114 locations across 26 states and Mexico and is known for its made-from-scratch food, 29 degree draft beer, innovative cocktail program and sports on wall-to-wall televisions. Smokey Bones is a full-service, meat-centric restaurant brand and concept with 45 locations, across 15 states specializing in ribs and a variety of other slow-smoked, fire-grilled and seared meats, along with a full bar. For more information, please visit .
