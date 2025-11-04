Constellation Software Inc. And Topicus Inc. Announce Results For Topicus Inc. For The Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025
| Three months ended
September 30,
| Nine months ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(€ in millions)
|(€ in millions)
|Net cash flows from operating activities
|48.4
|31.7
|304.9
|268.0
|Adjusted for:
|Interest paid on lease obligations
|(0.8
|)
|(0.5
|)
|(2.2
|)
|(1.5
|)
|Interest paid on other facilities
|(2.9
|)
|(5.6
|)
|(11.9
|)
|(15.4
|)
|Credit facility transaction costs
|(0.2
|)
|(0.7
|)
|(3.5
|)
|(1.0
|)
|Payments of lease obligations
|(7.8
|)
|(6.1
|)
|(21.8
|)
|(18.1
|)
|Property and equipment purchased
|(1.7
|)
|(2.0
|)
|(8.3
|)
|(6.4
|)
|Interest and dividends received
|(0.4
|)
|-
|8.2
|-
|34.7
|16.9
|265.4
|225.7
|Less amount attributable to non-controlling interests
|(12.4
|)
|(6.5
|)
|(98.0
|)
|(85.0
|)
|Free cash flow available to shareholders
|22.3
|10.4
|167.5
|140.7
|Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.
About Inc.
Topicus' subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.
About Constellation Software Inc.
Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.
For further information:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677
...
S OURCE: INC.
| Inc.
| Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
|(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
|Unaudited
|September 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash
|276,061
|206,157
|234,603
|Restricted cash
|248,473
|2,128
|7,697
|Accounts receivable
|135,892
|142,791
|107,575
|Unbilled revenue
|60,002
|45,415
|46,394
|Inventories
|8,381
|4,930
|5,262
|Derivatives
|101,686
|-
|-
|Other assets
|73,295
|52,979
|56,133
|903,790
|454,400
|457,663
|Non-current assets:
|Property and equipment
|26,918
|23,245
|20,730
|Right of use assets
|93,954
|75,666
|67,189
|Deferred income taxes
|24,917
|19,905
|20,468
|Investments accounted for using the equity method
|195,533
|2,549
|2,633
|Other assets
|9,583
|9,433
|10,309
|Intangible assets
|1,172,236
|950,670
|927,295
|1,523,140
|1,081,470
|1,048,624
|Total assets
|2,426,930
|1,535,870
|1,506,286
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Topicus Revolving Credit Facility and current portion of Term and other loans
|403,598
|225,718
|295,855
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|306,940
|250,361
|184,555
|Deferred revenue
|239,324
|166,593
|202,880
|Provisions
|2,015
|2,582
|1,578
|Acquisition holdback payables
|18,604
|13,073
|14,315
|Lease obligations
|29,382
|23,629
|21,544
|Income taxes payable
|33,532
|18,233
|21,616
|1,033,395
|700,189
|742,343
|Non-current liabilities:
|Term and other loans
|338,818
|49,300
|49,259
|Deferred income taxes
|195,249
|145,911
|142,913
|Acquisition holdback payables
|38,866
|10,061
|10,439
|Lease obligations
|66,196
|53,188
|46,788
|Other liabilities
|55,920
|45,825
|44,155
|695,048
|304,285
|293,554
|Total liabilities
|1,728,443
|1,004,474
|1,035,897
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Capital stock
|39,412
|39,412
|39,412
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|122,414
|5,584
|2,649
|Retained earnings
|260,396
|266,281
|232,796
|Non-controlling interests
|276,266
|220,119
|195,532
|698,488
|531,396
|470,389
|Subsequent events
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|2,426,930
|1,535,870
|1,506,286
|See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
| Inc.
| Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss)
|(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
|Unaudited
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Revenue
|License
|8,894
|8,650
|28,726
|25,984
|Professional services
|94,545
|76,318
|265,068
|230,632
|Hardware and other
|6,875
|4,494
|22,665
|15,081
|Maintenance and other recurring
|277,574
|222,760
|799,056
|658,282
|387,888
|312,222
|1,115,515
|929,979
|Expenses
|Staff
|205,209
|164,506
|609,133
|515,083
|Hardware
|4,032
|3,204
|12,810
|11,395
|Third party license, maintenance and professional services
|34,723
|23,737
|95,220
|70,794
|Occupancy
|3,272
|2,674
|9,125
|8,063
|Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment
|15,454
|11,789
|45,746
|36,675
|Professional fees
|6,150
|4,991
|20,892
|15,265
|Other, net
|5,242
|5,008
|16,271
|13,373
|Depreciation
|10,890
|8,430
|30,243
|24,880
|Amortization of intangible assets
|43,429
|34,255
|119,574
|99,337
|328,402
|258,594
|959,014
|794,865
|Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets
|7
|0
|7
|633
|Bargain purchase (gain)
|-
|-
|(154
|)
|(323
|)
|Finance and other (income) expenses
|(61,539
|)
|(835
|)
|(76,036
|)
|(1,679
|)
|(Increase) decrease in the fair value of equity securities
|-
|-
|(32,789
|)
|-
|Revaluation of investment accounted for using the equity method to cost
|221,748
|-
|221,748
|-
|Finance costs
|9,175
|7,656
|21,939
|19,933
|169,392
|6,821
|134,716
|18,565
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(109,905
|)
|46,807
|21,786
|116,549
|Current income tax expense (recovery)
|18,921
|16,168
|56,407
|44,698
|Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
|(7,887
|)
|(7,390
|)
|(25,293
|)
|(21,429
|)
|Income tax expense (recovery)
|11,035
|8,778
|31,113
|23,269
|Net income (loss)
|(120,940
|)
|38,029
|(9,328
|)
|93,280
|Net income (loss) attributable to:
|Equity holders of Topicus
|(78,192
|)
|23,340
|(7,523
|)
|58,447
|Non-controlling interests
|(42,748
|)
|14,689
|(1,805
|)
|34,834
|Net income (loss)
|(120,940
|)
|38,029
|(9,328
|)
|93,280
|Weighted average shares
|Basic shares outstanding
|83,338,874
|82,912,026
|83,169,753
|82,664,754
|Diluted shares outstanding
|129,841,819
|129,841,819
|129,841,819
|129,841,819
|Earnings (loss) per common share of Topicus
|Basic
|(0.94
|)
|0.28
|(0.09
|)
|0.71
|Diluted
|(0.94
|)
|0.28
|(0.09
|)
|0.71
|See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
|Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
|Unaudited
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss)
|(120,940
|)
|38,029
|(9,328
|)
|93,280
|Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):
|Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other
|(913
|)
|(2,365
|)
|(9,288
|)
|806
|Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss):
|Changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI
|(4,374
|)
|-
|188,959
|-
|Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax
|(5,287
|)
|(2,365
|)
|179,671
|806
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|(126,227
|)
|35,664
|170,343
|94,086
|Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
|Equity holders of Topicus
|(3,288
|)
|(1,019
|)
|116,796
|258
|Non-controlling interests
|(1,998
|)
|(1,346
|)
|62,875
|547
|Total other comprehensive income (loss)
|(5,287
|)
|(2,365
|)
|179,671
|806
|Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
|Equity holders of Topicus
|(81,481
|)
|22,321
|109,274
|58,705
|Non-controlling interests
|(44,746
|)
|13,342
|61,070
|35,381
|Total comprehensive income (loss)
|(126,227
|)
|35,664
|170,343
|94,086
|See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
|Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
|(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
|Unaudited
|Nine months ended September 30, 2025
| Capital Stock
| Accumulated other
comprehensive
(loss) income
| Retained
earnings
|Total
|Non-controlling interests
|Total equity
|Balance at January 1, 2025
|39,412
|5,584
|266,281
|311,277
|220,119
|531,396
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:
|Net income (loss)
|-
|-
|(7,523
|)
|(7,523
|)
|(1,805
|)
|(9,328
|)
|Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of income tax and changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI
|-
|116,796
|-
|116,796
|62,875
|179,671
|Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|-
|116,796
|-
|116,796
|62,875
|179,671
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|-
|116,796
|(7,523
|)
|109,274
|61,070
|170,343
|Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
|Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity
|-
|34
|5
|38
|60
|98
|Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus
|-
|-
|1,633
|1,633
|(1,633
|)
|-
|Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(3,350
|)
|(3,350
|)
|Balance at September 30, 2025
|39,412
|122,414
|260,396
|422,222
|276,266
|698,488
|See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
| Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
|(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
|Unaudited
|Nine months ended September 30, 2024
| Capital Stock
| Accumulated other
comprehensive
(loss) income
| Retained
earnings
|Total
| Non-controlling
interests
|Total equity
|Balance at January 1, 2024
|39,412
|2,390
|297,382
|339,185
|253,299
|592,483
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:
|Net income (loss)
|-
|-
|58,447
|58,447
|34,834
|93,280
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of income tax
|-
|258
|-
|258
|547
|806
|Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|-
|258
|-
|258
|547
|806
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|-
|258
|58,447
|58,705
|35,381
|94,086
|Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
|Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity
|-
|-
|(188
|)
|(188
|)
|(305
|)
|(493
|)
|Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus
|-
|-
|4,797
|4,797
|(4,797
|)
|-
|Dividends paid to shareholders of the Company
|-
|-
|(127,641
|)
|(127,641
|)
|-
|(127,641
|)
|Return of capital to non-controlling interests
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(9,048
|)
|(9,048
|)
|Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(78,998
|)
|(78,998
|)
|Balance at September 30, 2024
|39,412
|2,649
|232,796
|274,857
|195,532
|470,389
|See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
|Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
|(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
|Unaudited
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|(120,940
|)
|38,029
|(9,328
|)
|93,280
|Adjustments for:
|Depreciation
|10,890
|8,430
|30,243
|24,880
|Amortization of intangible assets
|43,429
|34,255
|119,574
|99,337
|Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets
|7
|-
|7
|633
|Bargain purchase (gain)
|-
|-
|(154
|)
|(323
|)
|Finance and other expenses (income)
|(61,539
|)
|(835
|)
|(76,036
|)
|(1,679
|)
|(Increase) decrease in the fair value of equity securities
|-
|-
|(32,789
|)
|-
|Finance costs
|9,175
|7,656
|21,939
|19,933
|Revaluation of investments accounted for using the equity method to cost
|221,748
|-
|221,748
|-
|Income tax expense (recovery)
|11,035
|8,778
|31,113
|23,269
|Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations
|(51,340
|)
|(49,742
|)
|41,619
|46,296
|Transaction costs associated with equity securities classified as FVOCI
|-
|-
|(1,659
|)
|-
|Income taxes (paid) received
|(14,019
|)
|(14,839
|)
|(41,330
|)
|(37,588
|)
|Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities
|48,446
|31,732
|304,949
|268,039
|Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:
|Interest paid on lease obligations
|(807
|)
|(524
|)
|(2,188
|)
|(1,461
|)
|Interest paid on other facilities
|(2,881
|)
|(5,553
|)
|(11,896
|)
|(15,441
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in Topicus Revolving Credit Facility
|257,000
|50,000
|172,000
|135,000
|Proceeds from issuance of Loan
|-
|-
|200,000
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of term and other loans
|4,262
|-
|117,672
|29,733
|Increase (decrease) in bank indebtedness
|(83
|)
|-
|(83
|)
|-
|Increase (decrease) in loan from Vela Software Group
|(287
|)
|(300
|)
|(287
|)
|(300
|)
|Return of capital to non-controlling interests
|-
|-
|-
|(9,048
|)
|Repayments of term and other loans
|(2,066
|)
|(39,014
|)
|(16,177
|)
|(44,681
|)
|Credit facility transaction costs
|(190
|)
|(657
|)
|(3,468
|)
|(971
|)
|Payments of lease obligations
|(7,805
|)
|(6,124
|)
|(21,810
|)
|(18,057
|)
|Other financing activities
|-
|(356
|)
|-
|(356
|)
|Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
|(1,718
|)
|(1,809
|)
|(3,350
|)
|(78,997
|)
|Dividends paid to shareholders of the Company
|-
|-
|-
|(127,641
|)
|Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities
|245,426
|(4,337
|)
|430,414
|(132,222
|)
|Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:
|Acquisition of businesses (note 4)
|(11,437
|)
|(18,221
|)
|(261,095
|)
|(65,052
|)
|Cash obtained with acquired businesses
|2,338
|2,325
|31,075
|14,444
|Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts
|(8,906
|)
|(6,707
|)
|(18,139
|)
|(15,940
|)
|Purchase of equity securities of Asseco Poland S.A.
|-
|-
|(167,977
|)
|-
|(Increase) decrease in restricted cash
|(246,775
|)
|(1,525
|)
|(246,857
|)
|(7,525
|)
|Interest, dividends and other proceeds received, net of income taxes paid
|(376
|)
|-
|8,181
|-
|Property and equipment purchased
|(1,653
|)
|(1,960
|)
|(8,319
|)
|(6,366
|)
|Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities
|(266,810
|)
|(26,090
|)
|(663,131
|)
|(80,439
|)
|Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents
|(256
|)
|(452
|)
|(2,328
|)
|166
|Increase (decrease) in cash
|26,807
|854
|69,904
|55,544
|Cash, beginning of period
|249,254
|233,749
|206,157
|179,059
|Cash, end of period
|276,061
|234,603
|276,061
|234,603
|See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment