Orezone Provides Notice Of Third Quarter 2025 Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --will announce its third quarter 2025 results on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, after TSX market close. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast to discuss these results on the same day at 2:00 pm Pacific Time / 5:00 pm Eastern Time (Thursday, November 13, 2025, 9:00 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time).

Q3-2025 Results Webcast and Conference Call Details

Timing: November 12, 2025, 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / November 13, 2025, 9:00 am AEDT

Conference call webcast link:

To contact by phone:

Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-715-9871

International callers: +646-307-1963

Event ID: 6025154

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE | ASX: ORE | OTCQX: ORZCF) is a West African gold producer engaged in mining, developing, and exploring the Bomboré Gold Mine in Burkina Faso. Construction of the stage 1 hard rock expansion is substantially complete, with first gold expected in Q4-2025. Combined production from the oxide and stage 1 hard rock operations is forecasted to total between 170,000 and 185,000 ounces in 2026. The Company is also advancing stage 2 of the hard rock expansion, which is forecasted to increase annual production to between 220,000 and 250,000 ounces.

Contact Information

For further information, please visit the Company's website at or contact:

Patrick Downey

President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin MacKenzie

Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

+1 778 945 8977

...

This announcement was authorized for release by Patrick Downey, Director, President & CEO.