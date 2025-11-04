Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Orezone Provides Notice Of Third Quarter 2025 Results


2025-11-04 04:32:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE | ASX: ORE | OTCQX: ORZCF) will announce its third quarter 2025 results on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, after TSX market close. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast to discuss these results on the same day at 2:00 pm Pacific Time / 5:00 pm Eastern Time (Thursday, November 13, 2025, 9:00 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time).

Q3-2025 Results Webcast and Conference Call Details

Timing: November 12, 2025, 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / November 13, 2025, 9:00 am AEDT

Conference call webcast link:

To contact by phone:

Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-715-9871

International callers: +646-307-1963

Event ID: 6025154

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE | ASX: ORE | OTCQX: ORZCF) is a West African gold producer engaged in mining, developing, and exploring the Bomboré Gold Mine in Burkina Faso. Construction of the stage 1 hard rock expansion is substantially complete, with first gold expected in Q4-2025. Combined production from the oxide and stage 1 hard rock operations is forecasted to total between 170,000 and 185,000 ounces in 2026. The Company is also advancing stage 2 of the hard rock expansion, which is forecasted to increase annual production to between 220,000 and 250,000 ounces.

Contact Information

For further information, please visit the Company's website at or contact:

Patrick Downey
President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin MacKenzie
Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

+1 778 945 8977
...

The Toronto Stock Exchange neither approves nor disapproves the information contained in this news release.

This announcement was authorized for release by Patrick Downey, Director, President & CEO.


MENAFN04112025004107003653ID1110295644



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search