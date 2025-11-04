Pool Corporation Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COVINGTON, La., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq: POOL) announced today that it will participate in the following investor events in November 2025:



November 11, 2025 – Baird 2025 Global Industrial Conference November 18, 2025 – Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Pool Corporation is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 455 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit .

