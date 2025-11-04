Cricut, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Over 3 million Paid Subscribers, up 6% over Q3 2024 Q3 2025 revenue of $170.4 million, up 2% compared to Q3 2024 Net income of $20.5 million, up 79% compared to Q3 2024 Recurring semi-annual dividend of $0.10 per share to be paid in January 2026 SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cricut, Inc. (“Cricut”) (NASDAQ: CRCT), the creative technology company that has brought a connected platform for making to millions of users worldwide, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025. “We are pleased with our second consecutive quarter of sales growth in Q3. Sales grew 2%, operating income grew 114%, EPS grew 100%, and paid subscribers grew 6% to over 3 million paid subscribers,” said Ashish Arora, Chief Executive of Cricut.“We are relentlessly focused on increasing our speed of execution and are accelerating investments that will help drive future revenue growth. We are continuing to lean into these investments even as we navigate the uncertainty introduced by tariffs. These accelerated investments are in hardware product development, materials, engagement and marketing, including increased awareness in our international markets.” Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue was $170.4 million, up 2% from Q3 2024.

Platform revenue was $82.8 million, up 7% over Q3 2024.

Products revenue was $87.7 million, down 3% from Q3 2024.

Connected machine revenues increased 12% for the quarter and up 2% year to date.

International revenue increased by 5% over Q3 2024 and was 24% of total revenue, up from 23% of total revenue in Q3 2024.

Gross margin was 55.2%, up from 46.1% in Q3 2024.

Operating income was $22.7 million, or 13.3% of revenue, and up 114% from Q3 2024. Operating income in Q3 2024 was $10.6 million, or 6.3% of revenue.

Net income was $20.5 million, or 12.0% of revenue, and up 79% from Q3 2024. Net income in Q3 2024 was $11.5 million, or 6.8% of revenue.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.10, up from $0.05 per share in Q3 2024.

Generated $20 million in Cash from Operations in Q3. Used $2.3 million to repurchase 441 thousand shares of our common stock in Q3 with $46.9 million remaining on our $50 million authorized stock repurchase program, which the board replenished in May. “We posted strong profits with operating profits up 114% year over year and generated healthy cash flows, which funds inventory needs and investments for long-term growth. We generated $20 million in cash from operations, used $2.3 million to repurchase 441,000 shares of our stock, ended Q3 with cash and cash equivalents of $207 million and remain debt free,” said Kimball Shill, Chief Financial Officer of Cricut.“We are pleased to announce that the Board of Directors recently authorized a recurring semi-annual dividend of $0.10 per share for shareholders of record on January 6th, 2026, payable on January 20th, 2026.”** Recent Business Highlights

Paid Subscribers increased to over 3 million, up 6% year-over-year.

Platform ARPU increased to $54.96, up 4% year-over-year.

Active Users about flat year-over-year to nearly 5.9 million. 90-Day Engaged Users down 3% year-over-year to 3.4 million. ** The approved dividend is to the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stockholders. In addition, holders of restricted stock units that are unvested on the record date are credited with a dividend equivalent based on the value of the per share dividend pursuant to the terms of the Company's equity incentive documents. The dividend equivalent entitles such holders to receive additional shares upon vesting of the corresponding restricted stock units. The board of directors views this level of capital allocation, both stock repurchases and dividends, as appropriate given the company's operating and financial plans and will continue to evaluate capital allocation on a regular basis. Key Performance Metrics In addition to the measures presented in our condensed consolidated financial statements, we use the following key business metrics to evaluate our business, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. We believe these metrics are useful to investors because they can help in monitoring the long-term health of our business. Our determination and presentation of these metrics may differ from that of other companies. The presentation of these metrics is meant to be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, our financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

As of September 30, 2025 2024 Active Users (in thousands) 5,874 5,894 90-Day Engaged Users (in thousands) 3,419 3,532 Paid Subscribers (in thousands) 3,004 2,838





As of September 30, 2025 2024 Platform ARPU $ 54.96 $ 52.86

Glossary of Terms

Active Users

We define Active Users as registered users of at least one registered connected machine who have utilized their connected machine to create a project in the last 365 days. One user may own multiple registered connected machines but is only counted once if that user registers those connected machines by using the same email address. If possession of a connected machine is transferred to a new owner and registered by that new owner, the new owner is added to the total Active Users and the prior owner is removed from the total Active Users if the prior owner does not own any other registered connected machines. Active Users is a key indicator of the health of our business, because changes in the number of Active Users excludes non-users to better represent opportunities for us to drive additional platform and accessories and materials revenue.

90-Day Engaged Users

We define 90-Day Engaged Users as registered users of at least one registered connected machine who have utilized their connected machine to create a project in the last 90 days. One user may own multiple registered connected machines but is only counted once if that user registers those connected machines by using the same email address. If possession of a connected machine is transferred to a new owner and registered by that new owner, the new owner is added to the total 90-Day Engaged Users and the prior owner is removed from the total 90-Day Engaged Users if the prior owner does not own any other registered connected machines. 90-Day Engaged Users excludes non-users to better represent opportunities for us to drive additional platform and accessories and materials revenue.

Paid Subscribers

We define Paid Subscribers as the number of users with a subscription to Cricut Access or Cricut Access Premium, excluding cancelled, unpaid or free trial subscriptions, as of the end of a period. Paid Subscribers is a key metric to track growth in our Platform revenue and potential leverage in our gross margin.

Platform ARPU

We define Platform ARPU as Platform revenue in a 12-month period divided by Active Users. Platform ARPU allows us to forecast Platform revenue over time and is an indicator of our ability to expand with users and of user engagement with our subscription offerings.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Cricut management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results today, Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Information about Cricut's financial results, including a link to the live and archived webcast of the conference call, will be made available on Cricut's investor relations website at

The live call may also be accessed via telephone. Please pre-register using this link: After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email and will include dial-in details and a unique PIN code for entry to the call. To avoid long wait times, we suggest registering at minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call to receive your unique PIN code.

About Cricut, Inc.

Cricut, Inc. is a creative technology company that helps people lead creative lives. Cricut hardware and design software work together as a connected platform for consumers to make beautiful, high-quality DIY projects quickly and easily. These industry-leading products include a flagship line of smart cutting machines - the Cricut Maker® series, the Cricut Explore® series, Cricut Joy® series, and Cricut Venture® - accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress®, the Infusible Ink® system, and a diverse collection of materials. In addition to providing tools and materials, Cricut fosters a thriving community of millions of dedicated users worldwide.

Cricut has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations website and the Cricut News Blog ( to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website and the Cricut News Blog in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Media Contact:

Avani Patel

...

Investor Contact:

Jim Suva

...



Source: Cricut, Inc.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended (the“Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”). These statements include, but are not limited to, quotations from management, business outlook, strategies, capital allocation plans, the impact of tariffs on our business, market size and growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as“anticipates,”“believes,”“targets,”“potential,”“estimates,”“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“projects,”“may,”“will” or similar terminology. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning future actions, conditions or events, future results of operations or the ability to generate revenues, income or cash flow are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections and our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance of Cricut, Inc., will prove to be correct or that any of our expectations, estimates or projections will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date indicated on the relevant materials and are based on our estimates and opinions at the time the statements are made. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances or changes in opinion, except as required by law.

Numerous factors could cause our actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: our ability to attract and engage with our users; competitive risks; supply chain, manufacturing, distribution and fulfillment risks; international risks, including regulation, trade wars, heightened, scheduled, or threatened tariffs or by retaliatory trade measures that have materially increased our costs and the potential for further trade barriers or disruptions; sales and marketing risks, including our dependence on sales to brick-and-mortar and online retail partners and our need to continue to grow online sales; risks relating to the complexity of our business, which includes connected machines, custom tools, hundreds of materials, design apps, e-commerce software, subscriptions, content, international production, direct sales and retail distribution; risks related to product quality, safety and warranty claims and returns; risks related to the fluctuation of our quarterly results of operations and other operating metrics; risks related to intellectual property, cybersecurity and potential data breaches; risks related to our dependence on our Chief Executive Officer; risks related to our status as a“controlled company”; and the impact of economic and geopolitical events, natural disasters and actual or threatened public health emergencies, current recessionary pressures and any resulting economic slowdown from any of these events, or other resulting interruption to our operations. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail, or are incorporated by reference, under the heading“Risk Factors” in the most recent form 10-K or 10-Q that we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

In addition, certain risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we currently believe to be immaterial could affect the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. The forward-looking statements included in these materials are only made as of the date indicated on the relevant materials and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Cricut, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue: Platform $ 82,783 $ 77,674 $ 243,466 $ 233,609 Products 87,654 90,216 261,717 269,620 Total revenue 170,437 167,890 505,183 503,229 Cost of revenue: Platform 8,957 10,000 26,441 27,647 Products 67,384 80,527 184,759 216,785 Total cost of revenue 76,341 90,527 211,200 244,432 Gross profit 94,096 77,363 293,983 258,797 Operating expenses: Research and development 16,865 15,240 49,284 44,408 Sales and marketing 37,467 35,278 110,029 101,662 General and administrative 17,113 16,249 52,573 50,494 Total operating expenses 71,445 66,767 211,886 196,564 Income from operations 22,651 10,596 82,097 62,233 Other income (expense): Interest income 2,342 2,718 9,277 8,189 Interest expense (183 ) (84 ) (343 ) (245 ) Other income 821 932 1,064 2,067 Total other income, net 2,980 3,566 9,998 10,011 Income before provision for income taxes 25,631 14,162 92,095 72,244 Provision for income taxes 5,119 2,674 23,181 21,340 Net income $ 20,512 $ 11,488 $ 68,914 $ 50,904 Other comprehensive income (loss): Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities, net of tax $ (453 ) $ 46 $ (268 ) $ - Change in foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax (14 ) 229 367 140 Comprehensive income $ 20,045 $ 11,763 $ 69,013 $ 51,044 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.10 $ 0.05 $ 0.32 $ 0.24 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.05 $ 0.32 $ 0.24 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 212,257,907 214,769,065 212,189,253 214,706,773 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 215,287,127 215,749,745 214,015,617 215,281,337





Cricut, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

As of September 30, 2025

As of December 31, 2024 (unaudited)

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 187,873 $ 232,140 Marketable securities 19,229 104,774 Accounts receivable, net 88,540 101,980 Inventories 134,899 115,255 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,557 26,065 Total current assets 441,098 580,214 Property and equipment, net 38,667 37,546 Operating lease right-of-use asset 11,686 13,958 Deferred tax assets 53,553 39,186 Other assets 19,250 22,131 Total assets $ 564,254 $ 693,035 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 68,323 $ 53,373 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 65,947 76,274 Deferred revenue, current portion 49,115 45,427 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 3,607 3,899 Dividends payable, current portion 46 24,401 Total current liabilities 187,038 203,374 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 8,907 11,310 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 2,578 2,826 Other non-current liabilities 7,339 8,764 Total liabilities 205,862 226,274 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024. - - Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 1,250,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2025, 212,194,793 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025; 1,250,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024, 213,295,922 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024. 212 213 Additional paid-in capital 337,575 466,554 Retained earnings 20,512 - Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 93 (6 ) Total stockholders' equity 358,392 466,761 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 564,254 $ 693,035





Cricut, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 68,914 $ 50,904 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization (including amortization of debt issuance costs) 18,136 22,308 Bad debt expense (benefit) (1,975 ) (454 ) Stock-based compensation 27,522 33,255 Deferred income tax (14,220 ) (12,016 ) Non-cash lease expense 2,652 3,805 Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss (727 ) 304 Provision for inventory obsolescence, net (15,946 ) 110 Other (740 ) (1,810 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 16,009 18,061 Inventories 2,776 86,283 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,496 (13,673 ) Other assets (3,316 ) (605 ) Accounts payable 14,760 (30,635 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities and other non-current liabilities (12,908 ) 7,574 Operating lease liabilities (3,075 ) (4,197 ) Deferred revenue 3,440 2,671 Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities 117,798 161,885 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of marketable securities - (110,521 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 85,074 110,527 Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized software development costs (17,183 ) (14,442 ) Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) investing activities 67,891 (14,436 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of common stock (19,094 ) (30,483 ) Employee tax withholding payments on stock-based awards (9,315 ) (7,144 ) Cash dividend (202,074 ) (109,775 ) Net cash and cash equivalents used in financing activities (230,483 ) (147,402 ) Effect of exchange rate on changes on cash and cash equivalents 527 142 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (44,267 ) 189 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 232,140 142,187 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 187,873 $ 142,376 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ - $ - Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 15,209 $ 34,898 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ 371 $ 477 Property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 2,611 $ 1,479 Tax withholdings on stock-based awards included in accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 1,019 $ 436 Stock-based compensation capitalized for software development costs $ 1,264 $ 1,121 Dividend declared but unpaid $ 46 $ 410



