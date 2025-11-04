Sight Sciences To Present At Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGHT) (Sight Sciences or the Company), an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative, interventional technologies intended to transform care and improve patients' lives, today announced plans to present at the upcoming Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference and the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference, both in New York, NY.

Sight Sciences' management is scheduled to present at the Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 8:20 am PT / 11:20 am ET.

Sight Sciences' management is scheduled to present at the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 5:30 am PT / 8:30 am ET.

Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the fireside chat on the Investors section of the Company's website at .

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences is an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative and interventional solutions intended to transform care and improve patients' lives. Using minimally invasive or non-invasive approaches to target the underlying causes of the world's most prevalent eye diseases, Sight Sciences seeks to create more effective treatment paradigms that enhance patient care and supplant conventional outdated approaches. The Company's OMNI® Surgical System and OMNI® Edge Surgical System are implant-free, minimally invasive glaucoma surgery technologies indicated in the United States to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma. The OMNI Surgical System is CE Marked for the catheterization and transluminal viscodilation of Schlemm's canal and cutting of the trabecular meshwork to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with open-angle glaucoma. Glaucoma is the world's leading cause of irreversible blindness. The SION® Surgical System is a bladeless, manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork. The Company's TearCare® System is 510(k) cleared in the United States for the application of localized heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland disease (MGD), enabling clearance of gland obstructions by physicians to address the leading cause of dry eye disease.

Media contact:

...

Investor contact:

Philip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

415.937.5406

...