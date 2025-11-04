403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Colombia's Quiet Economic U-Turn: How Coffee And Gold Are Replacing Oil
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia is in the middle of a remarkable economic makeover. For years, the country's wealth flowed from black gold-oil and coal-but 2025 is rewriting the rules.
The old engines are stalling, and a new trio is taking over: coffee, palm oil, and gold. The change is so dramatic that it's reshaping not just trade, but the country's future.
Here's the headline: In the first nine months of this year, Colombia exported $37.3 billion worth of goods, a slight increase from last year. But dig deeper, and the real story emerges.
The once-mighty oil and coal sectors, which powered the economy for decades, are in freefall. Oil and petroleum products dropped by 16%, coal by a staggering 32%.
Together, they dragged the entire extractive industry down by 17%. The reason? A mix of falling global prices and government policies that have made new oil exploration nearly impossible.
Enter the new heroes. Coffee exports jumped by almost 80%, palm oil by 83%, and gold-often mined by small-scale operators-surged by 26%.
These aren't just numbers; they represent a fundamental shift. Coffee plantations, palm groves, and gold mines are now the backbone of Colombia's trade, filling the gap left by fossil fuels.
In September alone, exports hit $4.6 billion, up 11% from last year, with coffee and gold leading the charge. The United States remains Colombia's biggest customer, but there's a twist: trade with Venezuela, once a troubled relationship, is rebounding fast, with exports up by a third.
It's a sign that pragmatism, not politics, is driving commerce. Yet this transformation didn't happen by accident. While the governme t has focused on restricting oil and coal, it's the private sector-farmers, agribusinesses, and miners-that's stepping up.
Coffee production is booming thanks to ideal weather and high global demand. Palm oil is thriving as Asian and European markets snap up Colombian supplies. And gold, often overlooked, has become a lifeline, its exports climbing as both legal and informal mining expand.
But there's a catch. The decline of oil and coal isn't just about market forces. Policies aimed at phasing out fossil fuels have accelerated the drop, leaving a hole in the budget and raising questions about what comes next.
The agro-industry's success is impressive, but it can't fully replace the revenue lost from oil and coal. Manufacturing, while growing, remains a minor player, held back by weak demand for vehicles and rubber.
The bigger picture? Colombia is at a crossroads. The country is proving it can adapt, with farmers and miners leading the way. But the transition is fragile.
If the government continues to turn its back on traditional industries without a solid plan, the economy could face rough waters ahead. For outsiders, this is more than just an economic story.
It's a lesson in how quickly a country's fortunes can change-and how resilience often comes from the ground up, not top-down decrees.
Colombia's quiet revolution is a reminder that when given the space, people find ways to thrive. The challenge now is to let them.
The old engines are stalling, and a new trio is taking over: coffee, palm oil, and gold. The change is so dramatic that it's reshaping not just trade, but the country's future.
Here's the headline: In the first nine months of this year, Colombia exported $37.3 billion worth of goods, a slight increase from last year. But dig deeper, and the real story emerges.
The once-mighty oil and coal sectors, which powered the economy for decades, are in freefall. Oil and petroleum products dropped by 16%, coal by a staggering 32%.
Together, they dragged the entire extractive industry down by 17%. The reason? A mix of falling global prices and government policies that have made new oil exploration nearly impossible.
Enter the new heroes. Coffee exports jumped by almost 80%, palm oil by 83%, and gold-often mined by small-scale operators-surged by 26%.
These aren't just numbers; they represent a fundamental shift. Coffee plantations, palm groves, and gold mines are now the backbone of Colombia's trade, filling the gap left by fossil fuels.
In September alone, exports hit $4.6 billion, up 11% from last year, with coffee and gold leading the charge. The United States remains Colombia's biggest customer, but there's a twist: trade with Venezuela, once a troubled relationship, is rebounding fast, with exports up by a third.
It's a sign that pragmatism, not politics, is driving commerce. Yet this transformation didn't happen by accident. While the governme t has focused on restricting oil and coal, it's the private sector-farmers, agribusinesses, and miners-that's stepping up.
Coffee production is booming thanks to ideal weather and high global demand. Palm oil is thriving as Asian and European markets snap up Colombian supplies. And gold, often overlooked, has become a lifeline, its exports climbing as both legal and informal mining expand.
But there's a catch. The decline of oil and coal isn't just about market forces. Policies aimed at phasing out fossil fuels have accelerated the drop, leaving a hole in the budget and raising questions about what comes next.
The agro-industry's success is impressive, but it can't fully replace the revenue lost from oil and coal. Manufacturing, while growing, remains a minor player, held back by weak demand for vehicles and rubber.
The bigger picture? Colombia is at a crossroads. The country is proving it can adapt, with farmers and miners leading the way. But the transition is fragile.
If the government continues to turn its back on traditional industries without a solid plan, the economy could face rough waters ahead. For outsiders, this is more than just an economic story.
It's a lesson in how quickly a country's fortunes can change-and how resilience often comes from the ground up, not top-down decrees.
Colombia's quiet revolution is a reminder that when given the space, people find ways to thrive. The challenge now is to let them.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment