Bihar Polls: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Holds Roadshow For NDA In Siwan

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta held a roadshow in Siwan ahead of polling for the Bihar Assembly elections and campaigned for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Indradev Singh on Tuesday. She said that the progress made under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would gather momentum under the NDA government.

Speaking to ANI during the campaign, Rekha Gupta said, "The people of Siwan are with the NDA. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar, the government will continue to accelerate development in Bihar. I am confident that our candidate will win with a full majority. People of Bihar want the NDA government."

Gupta slams RJD, Congress

Rekha Gupta told reporters earlier that Bihar's people, especially women, know development is possible only under the NDA, alleging that RJD and Congress have misled people. "The people of Bihar, the women, everyone is alert; they know that the development of Bihar is possible only and only in the rule of NDA... These 'panjewale' and 'lantern wale' have always looted Bihar and always left the people in distress, therefore the people of Bihar will not fall for their words.," she said.

Addressing a public gathering in Patna, Rekha Gupta said that Bihar has understood the "tricks" of Rahul Gandhi. The Delhi CM said that Congress and RJD leaders "ruled Bihar for years," enriching themselves while people remained "poor." "These people ruled the land of Bihar for years. Sometimes the Congress, sometimes the RJD. They kept getting rich but the common people of Bihar remained poor... Bihar saw progress during the time of Nitish Kumar and PM Narendra Modi," she said.

Polling for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly is scheduled to take place in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting set for November 14. (ANI)

