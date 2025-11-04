New York Mayoral Election 2025: Trump Labels Mamdani As 'Jew Hater', Says Jewish Voters Supporting Him Are Stupid

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday labeled Zohran Mamdani as 'Jew hater' and urged Jew voters not to vote for him.

Mamdani, who is vying to become New York's first Muslim mayor, promises to make New York more affordable, is widely expected to win Tuesday's election.

"Any Jewish person that votes for Zohran Mamdani, a proven and self professed JEW HATER, is a stupid person!!!" Trump posted on his social media platform.

Mamdani has been locked in a race against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent after losing the Democratic primary to Mamdani. Republican Curtis Sliwa is looking for a huge upset.

“Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!,” said Trump, endorsing Cuomo.

Earlier, Trump also threatened that if Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that he will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to his beloved first home.

On election eve, Trump warned voters that New York City would be a“complete and total economic and social disaster” and its "survival" is at risk if Democratic candidate Mamdani won the mayoral race.

In another post on Truth Social, Trump said that if affordability is your issue, VOTE REPUBLICAN!“Energy costs, as and example, are plummeting - Getting close to 2 Dollar a gallon gasoline. When energy goes down, everything else follows, and it has!!!.”

According to AP report, some Republicans in Washington are also quietly rooting for a Mamdani victory.

Meanwhile, in a two separate posts on X, Mamdani said that there are many who dismiss their vision for New York as impossible.

“To them, I say we need look only to our past for proof of how we can shape the future. Tomorrow is Election Day. And this is the final Until It's Done of our campaign.”

In another post, sharing a campaign video, Mamdani said that“Our time has come, Our time is now.”

- Indian-descent Mamdani, 34, born in Uganda and raised in New York City.

- He is a New York State Assembly member and democratic socialist running for Mayor.

- He describes himself as a socialist and campaigned on reducing costs for ordinary New Yorkers.

- The Democratic nominee will face off against Andrew Cuomo and the Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa on the ballots.