New York City Mayoral Election: Polling Hours And When To Expect Results

MENAFN - Live Mint) Voters can locate their designated polling site using the New York State Board of Elections poll site lookup tool on its official website. To access your polling place details, you'll need to enter your name, zip code, date of birth, and county of residence.

Voting venue

Voters must cast their ballot at their assigned polling location. During the early voting period, registered voters could vote at any approved early voting site within their county, but that period ended on Sunday.

Polling sites across New York City and the state opened at 6 a.m. and will close at 9 p.m. on Tuesday (November 4).

If you are in line by 9 p.m., you will still be allowed to vote. Your ballot will count even if polls officially close while you wait.

What you need to vote in New York

Voter ID is not required in New York.

However, you should bring a driver's license or another form of ID in case election inspectors need to verify your signature or confirm a name change.

Dropping off absentee ballots

Voters can drop off completed and sealed absentee ballots at any polling site in their county or at their County Board of Elections Office by 9 p.m. on Tuesday (November 4).

When will New York election results be announced?

The New York City Board of Elections will begin releasing results shortly after polls close at 9 p.m.

The first results typically come from early voting and mail-in ballots.

However, the race between Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo, and Curtis Sliwa is expected to be tight - meaning final results could take several hours to confirm.

| How's the NYC Mayor elected, who can vote, and what's the process?