Letter To Editor: Educating The Heart For A Peaceful Kashmir

Everywhere I look, people seem to be chasing comfort and success, but losing peace along the way. We have built taller homes, faster cars, and smarter phones, but inside we feel more restless than ever. Families break down over money, neighbours fight over pride, and nations clash over borders.

From Ukraine to Gaza, violence has become a familiar language. Humanity appears to have forgotten its purpose.

Living in Kashmir, I have seen how conflict seeps into everything, from conversations at home to lessons in school. The younger generation grows up surrounded by tension and uncertainty. That is why education cannot remain limited to exams and jobs. It must teach how to coexist, value life, and build peace in a world losing it.

Islam teaches peace as a way of life, not a theory. The Quran repeatedly reminds believers to“enter into peace completely” and to walk humbly on the earth. Prophet Muhammad [PBUH]'s words still echo:“Spread peace, feed the hungry, and pray at night while others sleep.”

These teachings are practical tools to live with empathy and restraint. They can guide us back from the chaos we have created.

The question is how to apply these values in today's society. I believe the answer lies in our schools. Teachers hold the power to shape the moral imagination of a generation. They can help children think beyond personal success, question violence, and understand compassion as strength.

When a teacher listens with patience or resolves a classroom conflict fairly, students learn more than what textbooks offer. They witness peace in practice.

Peace education should not be treated as a special subject in Kashmir classrooms. It should flow naturally through every lesson. History can teach the cost of war. Literature can open windows to empathy. Science can show how human choices affect shared survival. When education focuses on moral clarity as much as technical skill, students grow into citizens who value harmony over hostility.

Peace education also prepares children to challenge injustice without hatred. It helps them see dignity in difference and strength in dialogue. In a place like ours, such learning can transform frustration into purpose.