Brookfield Global, CEMATRIX, Digi Power At 52-Week Highs
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Brookfield Global Infrastructure BGI) Hit a new 52-Week High of $6.90. No news stories available today.
CEMATRIX Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of 39 cents. No news stories available today.
Digi Power X Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $8.78. Monday, Digi Power X announced it held cash, Bitcoin, Ethereum and cash deposits of approximately $85 million as of October 31, 2025, as compared to $29 million on September 30, 2025 (based on a BTC price of $109,600 as of October 31, 2025, and $113,300 as of September 30, 2025.
Elysee Development Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 56 cents. Tuesday, Elysee announced financial highlights for the period ending on September 30, 2025 include: Increase in Net Asset Value to $0.72 per share from $0.53 on June 30, 2025; Net income of $5,370,391 ($0.19 per share) in Q3 2025;Net income of $8,316,859 ($0.29 per share) for the nine-month period ended September 30,2025.
Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.27. Last week, announce that Beijer Ref has agreed to offer the Company's proprietary THERMAL-XR® ENHANCE heat transfer coating as an optional coating solution on Beijer Ref and Kirby branded refrigeration evaporator coils, including the Beijer Patton and Kirby Guardian lines as seen in Figure 1, across all of Beijer Ref's and Kirby's approximately 73 wholesale locations in Australia starting from 17 November.
Hammond Manufacturing (T.A) Hit a new 52-Week High of $11.60. No news stories available today.
Max Power Mining Corp. (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of 92 cents. Max Power Monday announced a major extension of the Genesis Trend with another important Natural Hydrogen focus area 375 km southeast of Lawson, delineated through regional aeromagnetic and gravity surveys, structural analysis and legacy data.
North Shore Uranium Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 36.5 cents. Last week, North Shore provided an update on its Rio Puerco uranium project in the Grants Uranium District of northwestern New Mexico.
As previously announced, a historical resource estimate of 6.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.09% eU3O8 for 11.4 million pounds of U3O8 was reported for Rio Puerco in 2009 (the "Historical Resource"). The Historical Resource was based on drill data gathered by Kerr McGee Corporation in the 1960s and 1970s
Regulus Resources Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.23. No news stories available today.
5N Plus Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $20.02. Monday, the company revealed quarterly revenue of $104.9 million, representing 33% year-over-year growth and 10-year high. It also reported record quarterly Adjusted gross margin of $38.7 million and of 36.9% as a percentage of sales. Record quarterly 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $29.1 million, representing 86% year-over-year growth
