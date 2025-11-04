Teamcraft Roofing Launches AI Infrastructure To Unify Commercial Roofing Data

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- TeamCraft Roofing, an industrial roofing company that specializes in complex jobs that require exceptional safety, is proud to unveil their new industry-leading AI infrastructure.

Lead by Alex Kindruk, an expert in AI software development, the infrastructure is built around an AI Lakehouse. It unifies data from multiple industry-specific commercial roofing software applications – including a service dispatch tool, a project progress reporting tool, and a construction accounting platform. The data from each source is cleaned and qualified through a Medallion Architecture, going from Bronze (raw data from each source) to Gold (business-ready and reliable).

In business since 1996, TeamCraft has decades worth of data that will help inform and train AI agents to automate repetitive tasks, mitigate risk, and improve the quality of their service, estimating, and project management teams.

Alex's AI expertise gives TeamCraft a substantial competitive advantage, building an internal garden-walled AI environment, without relying on external large language models, or expensive AI consulting agencies that work with multiple clients.

“We believe in continuous improvement – and that's not limited to our core values of Safety, Honesty, Teamwork, and Quality,” said Dan Lee, CIO at TeamCraft Roofing.“We're always exploring new technology, and AI adoption is a key focus area for us. The AI infrastructure that Alex built is top-tier, giving us a cutting-edge platform to innovate and build new applications for our industry-specific use cases.